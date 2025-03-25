UFC’s Bryce Mitchell goes viral for supporting Cain Velasquez after prison sentence
Controversial UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell is making the rounds yet again, this time for strong comments made regarding Cain Velasquez being sentenced to prison.
Former heavyweight champion Velasquez was sentenced to five years in prison for first-degree attempted murder. The UFC community recoiled at Velasquez's news, as did Mitchell.
Earlier in the year, Mitchell caught flack for - intentionally or not - engaging in holocaust denial and endorsing Adolf Hitler. Now, he's gaining attention for his stance on Velasquez's verdict.
Bryce Mitchell makes fiery statement on Cain Velasquez's sentencing
Mitchell took to his Instagram story on March 25 to spread his thoughts on the matter.
"Pardon Cain Velasquez and put these child molesters to death," Mitchell said, referring to Velasquez alleging his shooting target molested his four-year-old son. "That's what I would do if I was in charge."
Mitchell fights on the main card of UFC 314 in Miami, Florida. Here, he fights Brazilian standout Jean Silva, whom Mitchell accused of being demonic.
"Legions of demons are attacking me every single time I sleep," Mitchell said on Instagram. "And not one time have I seen any peaceful sleep since that day. These demons surround me and they - they try to fight me, and provoke me to anger, and then the dream will switch and they'll send beautiful women and they're trying to get me to lust, to cheat on my wife."
Despite his radical comments, Mitchell and Silva will go ahead and fight in a main card slot in Miami on April 12.
