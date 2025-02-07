UFC 312 loses fight on weigh-in day, du Plessis & Strickland both make weight
UFC 312 is set to go down tomorrow night, but the card is going to be one fight lighter after the event’s opening bout was scrapped on weigh-in day.
Two Title Fights Headline UFC 312
Set to take place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, UFC 312 is headlined by a rematch between reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland, who lost the middleweight belt to du Plessis in their first meeting at UFC 297 last year.
The card also features a strawweight title bout in the co-main event, where Weili Zhang will attempt to defend her belt for the third time when she meets undefeated challenger Tatiana Suarez.
UFC 312 isn’t especially stacked with big names outside of the two title fights at the top of the bill, but the rest of the card does boast plenty of local talent and features a number of fighters that will be making their promotional debuts.
Curtain-Jerker Fight Scrapped On Weigh-In Day
One fight that unfortunately won’t take place on Saturday night is a flyweight bout between Hyun Sung Park and Nyamjargal Tumendemberel, as Tumendemberel apparently experienced some “weight management issues” and the matchup was scrapped before weigh-ins started.
The two Road to UFC veterans were scheduled to open the early prelims for UFC 312, and Tumendemberel would have entered the cage looking to score his first UFC victory and hand Park his first loss in the process.
All other fighters successfully made weight ahead of UFC 312, so be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for live results and highlights from all of the action once things kick off in Australia tomorrow.
UFC 312 Main Card
• Main Event: Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 – For the UFC Middleweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Weili Zhang vs. Tatiana Suarez – For the UFC Strawweight Championship
• Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira
• Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato
• Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado
UFC 312 Preliminary Card
• Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos
• Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
• Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil
• Colby Thicknesse vsn Aleksandre Topuria
UFC 312 Early Preliminary Card
• Rongzhu vs. Kody Steele
• Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset
• Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshil Jubli
