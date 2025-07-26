MMA Knockout

Ex-champ Khabib Nurmagomedov chronicles Jon Jones' UFC career with one theme

"The Eagle" may respect Jon Jones and what he has done in MMA, but a huge stain was left when all is said and done.

Zain Bando

Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov ringside during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Khabib Nurmagomedov ringside during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov has peeled the curtain regarding Jon Jones' UFC career. A teammate of Jones' ex-rival Daniel Cormier, Nurmagomedov towed a fine line between respect and recognizing greatness when he sees it.

During an episode of "Hustle Show," Nurmagomedov said Jones deserves all the credit for what he has done inside the Octagon, but regarding his legacy, it should be marked by what could have been. Without giving specifics, Nurmagomedov said Jones' resume should be split between personal and professional opinions.

"I don’t want to ask those questions, because I don’t want to judge him, to say he’s good or bad. As an athlete, he reached greatness," Nurmagomedov said via translation. "And to me, as someone who also fought in the UFC, he has no equal. There will always be questions about doping, whether he was caught or not. And yes, he was caught. It’s a fact, what, like three times? But as a fighter, he’s an amazing fighter.”

Jones Barely Competed After Winning UFC Heavyweight Title

Jones may or may not return to the promotio
Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Jon Jones on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones has teased a possible UFC comeback after having briefly retired last month. But, Nurmagomedov said, if he were to return to fight Tom Aspinall, the fight would have lost its luster as opposed to if it had happened at some point this year. The debate over who would have won will still remain undecided.

"So whether or not he should’ve fought Aspinall, that question will probably always be out there," Nurmagomedov said.

Nurmagomedov says Aspinall will likely be linked to Jones forever, regardless if they fight or not.

Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones May Possibly Happen, But It's Unclear

Aspinall is the undisputed heavyweight champio
Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"But that’s one question," Nurmagomedov added. "Another is when Aspinall completes his career and Jon Jones finishes his only then will people understand their levels. Then we’ll really be able to compare. For Aspinall to reach Jones’ level, his legacy, that’ll be extremely hard. Very difficult.”

Either way, Jones' legacy is a matter of opinion.

