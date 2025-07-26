Ex-champ Khabib Nurmagomedov chronicles Jon Jones' UFC career with one theme
Khabib Nurmagomedov has peeled the curtain regarding Jon Jones' UFC career. A teammate of Jones' ex-rival Daniel Cormier, Nurmagomedov towed a fine line between respect and recognizing greatness when he sees it.
During an episode of "Hustle Show," Nurmagomedov said Jones deserves all the credit for what he has done inside the Octagon, but regarding his legacy, it should be marked by what could have been. Without giving specifics, Nurmagomedov said Jones' resume should be split between personal and professional opinions.
"I don’t want to ask those questions, because I don’t want to judge him, to say he’s good or bad. As an athlete, he reached greatness," Nurmagomedov said via translation. "And to me, as someone who also fought in the UFC, he has no equal. There will always be questions about doping, whether he was caught or not. And yes, he was caught. It’s a fact, what, like three times? But as a fighter, he’s an amazing fighter.”
Jones Barely Competed After Winning UFC Heavyweight Title
Jones has teased a possible UFC comeback after having briefly retired last month. But, Nurmagomedov said, if he were to return to fight Tom Aspinall, the fight would have lost its luster as opposed to if it had happened at some point this year. The debate over who would have won will still remain undecided.
"So whether or not he should’ve fought Aspinall, that question will probably always be out there," Nurmagomedov said.
Nurmagomedov says Aspinall will likely be linked to Jones forever, regardless if they fight or not.
Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones May Possibly Happen, But It's Unclear
"But that’s one question," Nurmagomedov added. "Another is when Aspinall completes his career and Jon Jones finishes his only then will people understand their levels. Then we’ll really be able to compare. For Aspinall to reach Jones’ level, his legacy, that’ll be extremely hard. Very difficult.”
Either way, Jones' legacy is a matter of opinion.
