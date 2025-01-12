Dana White Shares Fighter’s Gnarly Cut after “Incredible” UFC Fight Night Event
It looks like UFC CEO Dana White is thrilled with how the promotion’s first event of 2025 played out in Las Vegas.
White Shares Photos Of Fighter's Gruesome Cut
The world’s leading MMA organization returned on Saturday with UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2, which ended a nearly month-long break for the promotion after Joaquin Buckley closed out the 2024 schedule with his win over Colby Covington at UFC Tampa on December 14.
The first UFC main event of 2025 saw Dern avenge a 2019 loss to Ribas when she submitted the #8-ranked strawweight in the third round, and the earlier fights on the card also produced some sensational action and incredible finishes.
One of the event's biggest highlights was the Fight of the Night-winning middleweight war between Roman Kopylov and Chris Curtis, and after things wrapped up White shared some gruesome before-and-after photos of a cut Kopylov sustained during the matchup while also lauding the fighters that competed on the card.
Both Kopylov and Curtis took home $50K bonuses for their epic fight that unfortunately ended in a controversial last-second TKO, and additional $50K Performance of the Night bonuses were also handed out to Dern and César Almeida after “Cesinha” scored an early Knockout of the Year contender against Abdul Razak Alhassan on the event's main card.
UFC Vegas 101 kicked off a torrid stretch of 11 events in 12 weeks that will open the UFC’s 2025 calendar, and the promotion is set to kick off the year’s PPV schedule next weekend with a massive UFC 311 card featuring two title fights.
