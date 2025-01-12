Mackenzie Dern Avenges Loss, Submits Amanda Ribas in UFC Fight Night Main Event
The first UFC main event of 2025 saw top strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas square off in a rematch of their 2019 meeting.
Dern Becomes First Fighter To Submit Ribas
Following a nearly month-long break, the UFC returned on Saturday night with a UFC Fight Night event that kicks off a stretch of 11 events in 12 weeks to open the promotion's 2025 calendar.
UFC Fight Night Live Results & Highlights – Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2
The night's prelims saw six fighters score the first wins of their UFC careers to go along with decision-victories from promotional veteran Thiago Moises and the undefeated Nurullo Aliev, and the main card also opened with a sensational 31-second knockout from Punahele Soriano.
Other highlights from the main card included the epic war between Roman Kopylov and Chris Curtis and César Almeida's one-punch knockout against Abdul Razak Alhassan, all of which led up to Ribas and Dern's rematch in the night's main event.
Ribas previously handed the decorated grappler her first MMA loss when the pair met in 2019, and in their second encounter Dern was able to land an early takedown and maintain top position for a large part of the opening round.
Both women were able establish top control over the next two rounds before Dern used an armbar attempt to sweep Ribas late in the third frame, and after ending up in mount the 31-year-old went back to the submission and forced a tap just a few seconds before the bell.
Frustrated Fighter Slaps Coach after Losing at First UFC Fight Night of 2025
The impressive submission gives Dern back-to-back wins following her decision victory against Lupita Godinez in August, and after entering the Ribas fight as the UFC's #6-ranked strawweight contender she should be due for a Top 5 matchup in her next outing.
