Ex-UFC Champ Jiri Prochazka Clarifies Return Timeline for Next UFC Fight

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiri Prochazka has spoken out again about his next fight and provided a clearer timeline for his return to the Octagon.

Although he still doesn't have a confirmed opponent, Prochazka intends to compete before the end of the year and has a rough idea for when he'd like to return, even though the conversation around his next fight is still murky to say the least.

As for current champion Carlos Ulberg, who is still recovering from an ACL tear in his right knee following his win over Prochazka at UFC 327 in April, has allowed Prochazka to take his time as he awaits official confirmation of an opponent this fall or early winter, he said.

🚨 Jiri Prochazka wants to return in November/December against a top 5 opponent 👀



“I definitely want to fight in October, November or December. October is starting to look unrealistic though. I need a great training camp and at least two months of time, so realistically… pic.twitter.com/v4NU6EtUBN — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 27, 2026

What's Next for Jiri Prochazka?

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jiri Prochazka during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I definitely want to fight in October, November or December," Prochazka told Nova Sport. "October is starting to look unrealistic, though. I need a great training camp and at least two months of time, so realistically November or December are the options."

Prochazka's rhetoric of October being "unrealistic" couldn't be more cumbersome for the UFC, as its main event for UFC 332 is still unconfirmed as of Thursday. The event is set to take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, a hotbed for numbered events in recent years, on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The same goes for UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 14, although there is more time regarding planning purposes for that event. A similar situation is brewing for Saturday, Dec. 12, which will see UFC 335 transpire from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Jiri Prochazka Has Key Stipulations Ahead of Next Fight

Apr 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; UFC fighter Jiri Prochazka prepares to throw a ceremonial pitch before the game between the Miami Marlins against the Cincinnati Reds at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Above all, I want it to be a top-five opponent, a quality opponent who is close to a title fight," Prochazka added. "I want someone across from me who makes me say, ‘Yes, this is a challenge.’ And at the same time, I want an opponent who will genuinely move me closer to a title fight and to becoming champion again.”

Prochazka has won three of his last five fights, with his only two losses coming to the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion in Ulberg and ex-two-division champion Alex Pereira.

Jiri Prochazka Has Held UFC Gold Previously

Jun 12, 2022; Singapore, SIN; Jiri Prochazka (blue gloves) fights Glover Teixera (red gloves) during UFC 275 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Miller-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Prochazka briefly held the title in June 2022, defeating then-champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in heroic fashion as he secured a rear-naked choke stoppage in the final minutes of the fifth round. A planned rematch never materialized due to injuries, as Teixeira eventually retired before the division moved on entirely.

For the time being, Prochazka has found himself in title contention as he'll look to regain the title he never got to fully hold onto.

For now, we'll see what the UFC does next.