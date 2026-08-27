Ex-UFC Champ Jiri Prochazka Clarifies Return Timeline for Next UFC Fight
Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiri Prochazka has spoken out again about his next fight and provided a clearer timeline for his return to the Octagon.
Although he still doesn't have a confirmed opponent, Prochazka intends to compete before the end of the year and has a rough idea for when he'd like to return, even though the conversation around his next fight is still murky to say the least.
As for current champion Carlos Ulberg, who is still recovering from an ACL tear in his right knee following his win over Prochazka at UFC 327 in April, has allowed Prochazka to take his time as he awaits official confirmation of an opponent this fall or early winter, he said.
What's Next for Jiri Prochazka?
“I definitely want to fight in October, November or December," Prochazka told Nova Sport. "October is starting to look unrealistic, though. I need a great training camp and at least two months of time, so realistically November or December are the options."
Prochazka's rhetoric of October being "unrealistic" couldn't be more cumbersome for the UFC, as its main event for UFC 332 is still unconfirmed as of Thursday. The event is set to take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, a hotbed for numbered events in recent years, on Saturday, Oct. 3.
The same goes for UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 14, although there is more time regarding planning purposes for that event. A similar situation is brewing for Saturday, Dec. 12, which will see UFC 335 transpire from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jiri Prochazka Has Key Stipulations Ahead of Next Fight
"Above all, I want it to be a top-five opponent, a quality opponent who is close to a title fight," Prochazka added. "I want someone across from me who makes me say, ‘Yes, this is a challenge.’ And at the same time, I want an opponent who will genuinely move me closer to a title fight and to becoming champion again.”
Prochazka has won three of his last five fights, with his only two losses coming to the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion in Ulberg and ex-two-division champion Alex Pereira.
Jiri Prochazka Has Held UFC Gold Previously
Prochazka briefly held the title in June 2022, defeating then-champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 275 in heroic fashion as he secured a rear-naked choke stoppage in the final minutes of the fifth round. A planned rematch never materialized due to injuries, as Teixeira eventually retired before the division moved on entirely.
For the time being, Prochazka has found himself in title contention as he'll look to regain the title he never got to fully hold onto.
For now, we'll see what the UFC does next.
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Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99