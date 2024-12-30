Ex-UFC Champ Luke Rockhold's Prediction for Prochazka vs. Hill at UFC 311
Jiri Prochazka has quickly grown to become a UFC fan-favorite, with his gung-ho striking and stoic persona.
'BJP' stars against Jamahal Hill in one of the feature fights of UFC 311 on January 18, it's one of the most anticipated fights on the card, mainly due to trash talk exchanged between the light heavyweights.
Many fans have offered their two cents as to who will win the fight, but few match the experience level of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, who spots weakness in Prochazka's game.
Speaking on the JAXXON podcast, Rockhold explained how he favors 'Sweet Dreams' to win the fight.
"I didn't like the way that Jiri fought [Pereira at UFC 303]. He just didn't look like he would follow the game plan," Rockhold said. "... To think you could stand with him [Pereira] and play this karate style, kung fu game. ... You identified his weakness [takedowns], but you didn't even try to exploit it."
Rockhold finalized his pick...
"... This is rebuilding process for both of them and you don't know... I might favor Jamahal in this one."
