The UFC officially has a massive light heavyweight bout sitting on the table in the aftermath of UFC Qatar.

After debuting in the country last year, the UFC returned to Doha, Qatar last weekend for a surprisingly high-profile UFC Fight Night event featuring both former title challengers and former UFC champions.

The main card saw Dan Hooker send Brian Ortega into retirement before Kevin Vallejos extended his undefeated UFC record against former bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling, and the event closed out with a huge clash between the Navajo Stirling and Jiří Procházka.

Navajo Stirling Knocks Out Jiří Procházka in UFC Qatar Main Event

Competing in his first UFC main event, Stirling was lined as small favorite to defeat Procházka after he also knocked out another former UFC light heavyweight champion in Jan Błachowicz at UFC Belgrade in August.

Jan Błachowicz (red gloves) fights Navajo Stirling (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Procházka came into UFC Sydney following a knockout-loss to Stirling’s teammate Carlos Ulberg in a vacant light heavyweight title bout at UFC 327, and the 34-year-old now finds himself on the first two-fight skid of his career after he was also brutally knocked out late in the second round to close out UFC Sydney.

Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) is checked on by medical staff after the fight against Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stirling opted not to call for a title shot given that his teammate Ulberg holds the light heavyweight belt and is still sidelined following the Procházka fight, but he did express interest in meeting former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev his next time out.

Magomed Ankalaev Accepts Fight Offer From Navajo Stirling

Not long after UFC Qatar and Stirling’s highlight-reel win, Ankalaev took to social media to formally accept the New Zealander’s callout.

Congratulation Sterling, I accept your challenge. Let’s do it at any time anywhere I’m ready. — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) November 23, 2026

“Congratulation Sterling, I accept your challenge. Let’s do it at any time anywhere I’m ready.”

Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Currently sitting at #2 in the Meta AI light heavyweight rankings and #1 in the media rankings, Ankalaev claimed the division’s title last year when he took a unanimous decision over Alex Pereira at UFC 313.

Navajo Stirling vs. Magomed Ankalaev Could Decide Next UFC Title Challenger

The UFC 313 main event marked Pereira’s first loss at light heavyweight after he successfully defended his belt three times, but an immediate rematch at UFC 320 saw the Brazilian quickly end Ankalaev’s championship reign with a first-round finish.

Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss to Pereira was just the second setback of Ankalaev’s MMA career after he was famously upset by Paul Craig via last-second triangle choke in his UFC debut in 2018, and the 34-year-old rebounded from that setback with nine-straight wins before he and Błachowicz fought to a draw in a vacant light heavyweight title bout at UFC 282.

Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Magomed Ankalaev (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Originally slated to return against former title challenger Khalil Rountree Jr., Ankalaev moved on from losing his belt to Pereira at UFC Belgrade when he stopped short-notice replacement opponent Bogdan Guskov in the final round of the card’s main event.