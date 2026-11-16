A UFC fan favorite apparently decided that a bold new tattoo was the best way to celebrate snapping a lengthy losing run.

Following last weekend’s UFC 334 card that saw Ciryl Gane and Kayla Harrison both successfully defend their respective title for the first time, the UFC heads back to Doha, Qatar this weekend for a UFC fight night headlined by former light heavyweight titleholder Jiří Procházka and Navajo Stirling.

UFC Qatar will be followed by the first off weekend the UFC has had in months, and after that the promotion returns with UFC Saudi Arabia on December 5 before UFC 335 closes out the 2026 calendar on December 12.

Marlon Vera Shows Off New Tattoo Following Latest UFC Win

With most fans still discussing the results and fallout from Saturday’s high-profile UFC 334 event, bantamweight contender Marlon “Chito” Vera has thrown himself into MMA headlines this week with an unexpected update.

Marlon Vera (red gloves) fights Aiemann Zahabi (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Already well-known for having a number of tattoos on both the upper and lower halves of his body, Vera’s recently added a large new piece directly on the top of his skull.

Marlon Vera shared his new tattoo via an Instagram story. | (Instagram)

“Chito” was already one of the more heavily-tattooed members of the UFC roster, but his newest ink choice stands out as fairly bold even by the standards of professional MMA fighters.

Fan Favorite "Chito" Joined the UFC in 2013

A competitor on Season 1 of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America, Vera initially had an up-and-down start to his UFC career but did secure a pair of “Performance of the Night” bonuses during an initial 4-4 run with the promotion.

Marlon Vera (red gloves) fights Aiemann Zahabi (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beginning with a second-round finish of Wulijiburen at UFC 227, Vera put together an impressive five-fight win streak where he finished every opponent he faced in the span of just over a year.

Marlon Vera (red gloves) fights against Dominick Cruz (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Pechanga Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

A step up in competition saw the Ecuadorian hand future UFC bantamweight titleholder Sean O’Malley his first loss in between dropping decisions to Song Yadong and UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo, but after the loss to Aldo he rebounded with another four-fight win streak that saw him claim four post-fight bonuses.

Marlon Vera Snapped Four-Fight Skid With Knockout-Win at UFC 331

Following a split decision loss to Cory Sandhagen, Vera defeated Pedro Munhoz to set up a rematch with O’Malley at UFC 299 with O’Malley's bantamweight title on the line.

Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A unanimous decision loss to “Suga” kicked off the most difficult stretch of Vera’s fighting career, as he proceeded to also drop decisions to Deiveson Figueiredo, Aiemann Zahabi, and David Martinez in his next three fights.

Marlon Vera (red gloves) fights Charles Jourdain (blue gloves) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nearly seven months removed from his loss to Martinez, Vera returned at UFC 331 and snapped his four-fight skid with a third-round knockout of Charles Jourdain, who came into the matchup on a three-fight win streak after moving down to the bantamweight division in 2024.