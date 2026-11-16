UFC Saudi Arabia Headliner Claims He Rejected Massive Bribe to Throw UFC Fight

One of the headliners for the upcoming UFC Saudi Arabia card claims he turned down a significant bribe ahead of one of his early UFC fights.

The MMA world is still sorting through the aftermath of last Saturday’s UFC 334, which took place at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City and featured two title bouts at the top of the bill.

After Kayla Harrison spoiled the highly-anticipated return of UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes in the co-main event, UFC 334 closed out with Ciryl Gane’s first successful heavyweight title defense against the formerly-undefeated Josh Hokit.

Next UFC Fight Night Events Slated for Qatar and Saudi Arabia

The UFC hasn’t taken a week off in months, but the world’s leading MMA promotion will finally have a break during Thanksgiving weekend after Jiří Procházka and Najavo Stirling meet in the main event of this Saturday’s UFC Qatar card.

Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) before the fight against Carlos Ulberg (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following that brief break, the UFC returns to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 5 for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by two-time middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya and Shara Magomedov, who is poised for the biggest opportunity of his career.

Shara Magomedov Claims He Turned Down Massive Bribe to Throw UFC Fight

Speaking ahead of his UFC Saudi Arabia main event, Magomedov made headlines this week by claiming that he was offered a significant amount of money to lose a fight with Michał Oleksiejczuk in 2024.

UFC middleweight Shara Magomedov. | (Craig Kidwell/USA TODAY Sports)

“I was offered [to fix a fight],” Magomedov told Makarena (h/t Red Corner MMA). “I had a fight in the UFC. I was offered one hundred million rubles (more than $1.2 million USD) to lose…[Against] Oleksiejczuk, I had that Polish opponent, they offered me one hundred million. But I refused, I did not want to. My career is more important to me than money.”

Shara Magomedov during his fight with Michal Oleksiejczuk. | (Zuffa LLC)

Magomedov was just under a year into his UFC career at the time of the Oleksiejczuk fight, which saw him collect his first “Fight of the Night” bonus after getting his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Israel Adesanya Brings Four-Fight Skid Into UFC Saudi Arabia Main Event

The win over Oleksiejczuk was part of a 4-0 start to Magomedov’s UFC career that brought his professional record to 15-0, but that unbeaten run came to an end in 2025 when he dropped a decision to Michael “Venom” Page in a co-main event matchup.

Michael Page handed Shara Magomedov his first career loss last year. | (Zuffa LLC)

“Bullet” rebounded with another “Fight of the Night”-winning victory over Marc-Andre Barrriault later that year before he most recently defeated Michel Pereira in June, and the 32-year-old now sits at #15 in the media rankings for the UFC middleweight division.

Shara Magomedov has earned a number of post-fight bonuses in the UFC. | UFC

Magomedov gets a significant step up in competition at UFC Saudi Arabia, as Adesanya is a two-time middleweight champion and one of the biggest UFC stars of the last 10 years.

Israel Adesanya (red gloves) enters the arena before the fight against Joe Pyfer (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The Last Stylebender” does come into the Magomedov fight in uncharted territory, as he’s currently on a four-fight skid that began when he relinquished the middleweight belt in a sizeable upset against Sean Strickland at UFC 293.