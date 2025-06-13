UFC Nashville adds banger matchup with "Fight of the Night" potential
There might be a new pre-event favorite for “Fight of the Night” honors on the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Nashville, GA.
The UFC Octagon will touch down in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on July 12, where all-time UFC knockout leader Derrick Lewis will try to stifle the rise of undefeated heavyweight contender Tallison Teixeira in the night’s main event.
UFC Nashville also features top featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Steve Garcia as well as the return of Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson to face Gabriel Bonfim, and now a pair of fan favorites are also slated to meet in another high-profile bout.
Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charrière Added To UFC Nashville
First reported by Marcel Dorff, UFC Nashville has added an absolute banger of a featherweight matchup between Nate Landwehr and Morgan Charrière.
A former Cage Warriors champion, Charrière joined the UFC in 2023 and earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus in his Octagon debut when he stopped Manolo Zecchini in the opening round of their main card clash at UFC Paris.
A split decision loss to Chepe Mariscal in his next UFC outing still saw Charrière earn another $50K bonus for competing in the card’s “Fight of the Night”. After securing his third-straight post-fight bonus by stopping Gabriel Miranda, the 29-year-old most recently dropped a unanimous decision to fellow Cage Warriors veteran Nathaniel Wood in March.
Landwehr Gets Showcase Fight In Home State
The fighter known as “The Last Pirate” has established himself as a bonus machine through four UFC appearances, and at UFC Nashville the Frenchman will face another fan favorite in Landwehr.
Entering the UFC on a seven-fight win streak that included two successful defenses of the M-1 Global featherweight belt, Landwehr was stopped by Herbert Burns in his UFC debut and rebounded in his next outing before Julian Erosa finished him with a flying knee in just 56 seconds.
Undeterred by a 1-2 start to his UFC career, “The Train” proceed to go on a three-fight win streak that saw the 37-year-old earn three post-fight bonuses before Dan Ige halted his winning run and bonus streak in 2023.
Landwehr secured another “Performance of the Night” bonus when he stopped Jamall Emmers late in the first round but was stopped in his last outing against Doo Ho Choi, and now the featherweight veteran will try to put on another show and get back to his winning ways when he throws down with Charrière in Nashville on July 12.
• Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs. Tallison Teixeira
• Calvin Kattar vs. Steve Garcia
• Jake Matthews vs. Chidi Njokuani
• Chris Curtis vs. Max Griffin
• Stephen Thompson vs. Gabriel Bonfim
• Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Valter Walker
• Lauren Murphy vs. Eduarda Moura
• Fatima Kline vs. Melissa Martinez
• Vitor Petrino vs. Austen Lane
• Junior Tafa vs. Tuco Tokkos
• Nate Landwehr vs. Morgan Charrière
