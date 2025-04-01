MMA Knockout

Former Bellator double-champ teases possible UFC return before retirement

The UFC and Bellator veteran recently became a free agent.

Zain Bando

(Bellator MMA)

Ryan Bader was once thought of as a mainstay in Bellator. Now, the former champion is itching for a fight after the organization folded into the PFL and Bader’s deal went by the wayside.

With no offers currently on the table, Bader recently told Submission Radio he’d be open to a UFC comeback if the timing was right.

Ryan Bader (blue gloves) defeats Fedor Emelianenko (red gloves) during Bellator 214 at The Forum.
Ryan Bader (blue gloves) defeats Fedor Emelianenko (red gloves) during Bellator 214 at The Forum. / Dave Mandel-Imagn Images

Bader Talks Options As A Free Agent

“My manager and I, we talked about that and talked about how cool it would be, kind of full circle, come back, and at least retire in the UFC or whatnot – even have one fight,” Bader said. “I don’t know if they’re in the business of doing that, but definitely we have thought about it, and it would be a cool scenario.”

Ryan Bader (red gloves) defeats Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Gymnasium.
Ryan Bader (red gloves) defeats Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Gymnasium. / Jason Silva-Imagn Images

As for the GFL, the newest promotion to hit the MMA market, Bader is skeptical.

“They really haven’t proven themselves yet as far as even having a fight, promoter’s license, that kind of stuff.  So it’s just one of those deals where you’ve got to see them have an actual card. They’re throwing more money than both [UFC and PFL] and that’s why the radar, the antennas go up and you’re like, ‘Huh – how’s that going to work? How’s that business model going to work?’ Yes, they are throwing money at these well-established names...It’s just one of those things where it’s such an unknown, especially for having no fights. It’s hard to kind of say, ‘OK, yes, I’ll sign something right now,’ and then we wait for seven months and nothing ever happens, and I missed all these other opportunities.”

Bader has won four of his last five fights and has gone just over a year of inactivity.

It’s unclear whether the 41-year-old competes again. If he does, it’ll be worth the wait.

