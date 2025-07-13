MMA pioneer retires after final fight at UFC Nashville
A pivotal figure in the history of women's MMA left her gloves in the cage after competing for the final time at UFC Nashville.
Headlined by the UFC's all-time knockout leader Derrick Lewis and undefeated heavyweight contender Tallison Teixeira, UFC Nashville saw the world's leading MMA promotion return to action after a week off following International Fight Week and UFC 317.
The card included a few notable veterans such as Lewis and former welterweight title challenger Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, and on the night's prelims one MMA pioneer competed for the final time in her career.
Lauren Murphy Comes Up Short At UFC Nashville
Following three-straight finishes to kick off UFC Nashville, Lauren Murphy made her final walk to the Octagon to meet Eduarda Moura in a women's flyweight contest.
The fight was Murphy's first since she suffered a unanimous decision loss to former strawweight queen Jessica Andrade at UFC 283, and following a layoff of two and a half years the women's MMA pioneer decided to step into the cage one more time in Nashville.
"Lucky" put in a spirited effort against Moura and even locked up a tight guillotine choke that looked close to ending the fight at one point, but ultimately Murphy lost two out of three rounds on the judges' scorecards after things went the distance.
"Lucky" Retires After 15-Year MMA Career
The 41-year-old left her gloves in the Octagon following the loss, ending a professional MMA career that began all the way back in 2010.
Murphy capped off an 8-0 start to her career by becoming the inaugural Invcita FC bantamweight champion in 2013, and after joining the UFC the following year she went 1-3 while competing at 135 lbs.
"Lucky" dropped down to 125 lbs. for The Ultimate Fighter Season 26, and after putting together a five-fight win streak she challenged Valentina Shevchenko for the women's flyweight belt at UFC 266.
Murphy came up short against Shevchenko in her lone bid to win UFC gold, but she returned the following year to defeat former UFC Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate in what turned out to be the final victory of her MMA career.
