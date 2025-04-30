MMA Knockout

Georges St-Pierre gives harsh advice on quitting MMA

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre believes fighters shouldn't feel obligated to go out on their shield.

GSP retired on top, like Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the back of a long winning streak. While he could have mounted a comeback all these years, 'Rush' chose to rest on his laurels.

To this day, he believes it was the best decision to make at the time...

GSP tells UFC fighters to quit while they're ahead

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, GSP gave his honest advice for fighters retiring from the UFC.

"There's something that you cannot beat, it's time," GSP remarked. "They tell you to pass the torch. F*** that. Don't pass the torch. Retire on your turn, not on their turn.

"It's a selfish sport and you have to be selfish... When you feel it's time to retire, retire."

As a result, GSP remains in every GOAT conversation, alongside Nurmagomedov. Fringe fighters like Dustin Poirier are also leaving the sport before it retires them. Poirier knows the passing of the torch is happening, and plans to retire at UFC 318 with one last fan-pleaser.

