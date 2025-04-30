Georges St-Pierre gives harsh advice on quitting MMA
UFC legend Georges St-Pierre believes fighters shouldn't feel obligated to go out on their shield.
GSP retired on top, like Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the back of a long winning streak. While he could have mounted a comeback all these years, 'Rush' chose to rest on his laurels.
To this day, he believes it was the best decision to make at the time...
GSP tells UFC fighters to quit while they're ahead
Speaking to Ariel Helwani, GSP gave his honest advice for fighters retiring from the UFC.
"There's something that you cannot beat, it's time," GSP remarked. "They tell you to pass the torch. F*** that. Don't pass the torch. Retire on your turn, not on their turn.
"It's a selfish sport and you have to be selfish... When you feel it's time to retire, retire."
As a result, GSP remains in every GOAT conversation, alongside Nurmagomedov. Fringe fighters like Dustin Poirier are also leaving the sport before it retires them. Poirier knows the passing of the torch is happening, and plans to retire at UFC 318 with one last fan-pleaser.
More MMA Knockout News
- Jon Jones' old UFC rival pins Tom Aspinall as 'future legend'
- Joaquin Buckley leaks UFC's plans in cold message to UFC 315 headliners
- UFC 316's poster does not have a big fight feel even with Sean O'Malley
- World's Strongest Man interested in Francis Ngannou MMA clash
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.