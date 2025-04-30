Jon Jones' old UFC rival pins Tom Aspinall as 'future legend'
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson thinks Tom Aspinall will be around for a long time.
Aspinall secured the longest interim reign this week, which has served as a staunch reminder that disputed champion Jones is on route to becoming the longest single-stretch heavyweight champion in UFC history, with one title defense.
As such, plenty of discourse has opened up around Jones vs. Aspinall. Notably, former Jones rival Jackson has Aspinall pinned as a future legend.
Rampage Jackson thinks Tom Aspinall will be one of the greats
Speaking with James Lynch on behalf of Home of Fight, Jackson gave his honest thoughts on the British heavyweight.
"I think Tom Aspinall is a great champion, he's a great fighter," Jackson said. "I think that he's gonna be a future legend in the sport and he's gonna be around for a long time, as long as he stays away from the injury monster. I think he's gonna be known as one of the greats."
Jackson was submitted by Jones in a light heavyweight title clash in 2011. Over a decade later, 'Bones' is still champion, this time at heavyweight.
Fans believe if Aspinall-Jones is going to happen at all, it'll be late this year, possibly November. Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev is rumored for International Fight Week, but that depends on the result of UFC 315.
Until then, we just have to speculate on their fight; Some pundits believe Aspinall will fight someone like Ciryl Gane even after waiting all this time for Jones.
