'Headshot dead,' Belal Muhammad celebrates Leon Edwards' loss at UFC London

Belal Muhammad has no love for Leon Edwards following his latest setback.
The former UFC welterweight champion had never lost two fights in a row until he met Sean Brady in the main event of UFC London on Saturday. Edwards was outworked in every aspect, in the striking department and on the ground.
Brady grew stronger as the fight went on, utterly dominating the former champion with his grappling for a guillotine choke submission in Round 3.
Now on a two-fight losing skid, Leon Edwards caught a lot of flack from rival and current champ Belal Muhammad, who he fought and lost the title to last summer at UFC 304.
"Here We Go," Belal Muhammad Absolutely Unloads On Leon Edwards
Edwards had previously complained about fighting Muhammad at 5AM, saying he wasn't 100% with injuries and his mind and body were 'out of sync'.
Belal Muhammad would have none of Edwards' 'excuses' following his defeat to Sean Brady, a top welterweight contender the champion has TKO'ed before.
"Everyone has an off night when the bully’s in front of them," Muhammad started tweeting about Edwards.
"What time is it in London.. asking for Leon," Muhammad continued.
"Don’t let him bully you son."
"Leon’s still on 5 am time zone."
It Didn't Stop There
"Just how good is Belal Muhammad," the champion referenced both of his past wins over Edwards and Brady.
"Leon’s gonna need a big motivational speech this round."
"Sean copied my homework."
"Headshot dead," Muhammad concluded his 'X' rampage.
Chances of a rematch between them squashed (for now), Belal Muhammad defends his welterweight championship against Jack Della Maddalena in the main event of UFC 315 on May 12.
