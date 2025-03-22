Ranked UFC heavyweight that fought Tom Aspinall & upset his teammate becomes free agent
There's a chance Marcin Tybura had his final fight at UFC London.
Poland's #8 UFC heavyweight contender has been on the roster for almost a decade and he has kept on winning to this day. Tybura's fought a number of former champions and current ones in interim titleholder Tom Aspinall and BKFC champion Ben Rothwell.
Tybura wasn't able to beat Aspinall at UFC London in 2023, but the 39-year-old was able to get past his undefeated teammate Mick Parkin (10-0) this weekend.
Across a full 15 minutes, Tybura defeated Parkin by unanimous decision in a competitive fight.
Marcin Tybura's contract situation
After the fact, the longtime UFC heavyweight confirmed Parkin was the final fight of his UFC contract.
"Today my contract with the UFC ended. That was my last fight," Tybura said at the post-fight press conference.
"I'll be hoping [to] get the new [contract]," Tybura said of potentially re-signing with UFC. "This fight was about to prove that I still belong in the Top 10."
Will Marcin Tybura Re-Sign With UFC?
Tybura entered the UFC in 2016 and has fought 22 times since then. The Polish fighter has a winning record of 14-8 in the Octagon, hoping to extend it against higher-ranked contenders.
"I have so much to offer and I can compete with very talented opponents. I feel like UFC taking care of me [but] I fight some, someone lower rankings, last time too, and I earned it [to fight] someone, someone over than me."
At heavyweight, Marcin Tybura has fought Fabricio Werdum, Andrei Arlovski, Tom Aspinall, Derrick Lewis, Alexander Volkov, and more.
Time will tell if we'll see the Polish fighter back in the UFC, or somewhere else entirely.
