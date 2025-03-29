Henry Cejudo weighs retirement, thinks Dana White is holding onto five-year grudge
Former two-division UFC Champion Henry Cejudo says he has one fight left in him.
At 38 years old, Henry Cejudo has been pondering retirement for a minute. In 2020, the bantamweight champ went through with it while he was on top, retiring after a title defense against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.
Of course, the retirement decision wasn't final, with Cejudo returning to an immediate title fight three years later. Cejudo would suffer his first losing streak since 2016, defeated by then-champ Aljamain Sterling, current champ Merab Dvalishvili, and most recently Song Yadong at UFC Seattle.
Cejudo suffered a bizarre double eye-poke against Song Yadong in the second round, unable to continue after the round was over. Scheduled for five rounds, the fight was scored in favor of Song Yadong after three.
READ MORE: Dana White asked to reconsider after dismissing Song Yadong rematch for Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo Wants Song Yadong Rematch To Be Last Fight
More than a month removed from the technical decision loss, Cejudo says his eye is still 'f***** up', but he can see that his next fight will probably be his last.
"I think that's it," Cejudo told Grind City Media's John Morgan. "I wanna make sure that I'm there for my kids. I think sometimes accidents like this happen and I get it, man. Like there's no ill will towards Song."
"I'd love to f****** fight him again too, if that could be my last fight. But I don't think Dana's too happy," Cejudo added.
Cejudo On Why He Thinks Dana White Is Upset With Him
Song Yadong and Henry Cejudo had campaigned for an immediate rematch following the controversy last month, however, it was met by a huge 'no' from UFC CEO Dana White, who wasn't at all interested.
"I do feel like Dana's f****** mad at me for retiring in 2020 and that's still in him," Cejudo said.
Cejudo initially retired at the age of 33, leaving behind potential fights with Jose Aldo and Petr Yan, who ended up fighting for his vacant title two months later.
"I do want to have a one-on-one conversation with him," Cejudo said of White.
Regarding his retirement, Cejudo continued.
"I did tell the president [Donald Trump], I've talked to my wife about it and I've talked to a lot of people like this. This is my last one," Cejudo confirmed. "I'm not gonna lose and I'm not gonna lose a f****** limb over some s*** that I already have. I just can't."
READ MORE: Cain Velasquez offered multi-fight contract 'as soon as he's free' from prison
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC champion's sister retires from MMA following huge career change
- Boxing star Ryan Garcia reveals if he’d actually fight Jake Paul
- UFC’s newest rival debuts with Holly Holm and three former champions
- Conor McGregor snubs UFC and boxing: ‘Bare knuckle is leagues above’
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.