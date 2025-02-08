How to watch UFC 312 PPV & betting odds for Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2
The UFC returns to Sydney, Australia, for a pay-per-view offering headlined by two championship fights – Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland (DDP's middleweight title) and a women's strawweight title fight between Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez.
DDP vs. Strickland 2
Thirteen months ago, du Plessis (22-2 MMA, 8-0 UFC) fought to a closely-contested decision with Strickland (29-6 MMA, 16-6 UFC) that saw du Plessis take the belt from the then-champion. Some MMA pundits believed Strickland had done enough to keep the belt, while others felt the South African's efforts in the championship rounds propelled him to an upset.
Main card predictions for UFC 312 - Can Strickland reclaim the belt from du Plessis?
The pre-fight buildup to their second encounter has been contentious, to say the least. Strickland has continued to remain brash, still holding onto the belief he won the first fight. Meanwhile, du Plessis, who is entering the second defense of his belt, has kept his composure while focusing on the task at hand.
No matter how the fight plays out Saturday night, one can argue the rightful winnners are UFC fans. There have been several middleweight title encounters with this much intrigue, such as Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen and Robert Whittaker vs. Israel Adesanya as two matchups with multiple fights where the stakes were equally as important.
If Strickland wins, a trilogy (although not immediate) is on the table. However, if du Plessis gets it done again, there is no denying that Khamzat Chimaev, as UFC CEO Dana White hinted at last weekend, is the deserving next title challenger.
UFC 312 loses fight on weigh-in day, du Plessis & Strickland both make weight
Zhang vs. Suarez
It may be getting an insufficient amount of attention, but Zhang (25-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) vs. Suarez (11-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) is equally important in the co-feature. Zhang has won four in a row since regaining her title, while Suarez is making her first pay-per-view appearance since June 2019.
Suarez is looking to add to her hit-list of former or current champions she has beat so far, including Alexa Grasso, Carla Esparza, and Jéssica Andrade, to name a few. Zhang took an extended layoff, defeating Yan Xiaonan last April at UFC 300.
Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 full prelim fight predictions for UFC 312
An Australian-heavy fight card features 12 fights with a traditional U.S. start time. Get all the details below, including betting odds (DraftKings Sportsbook) as of early Saturday afternoon (ET).
UFC 312 Main Card (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, ESPN+ PPV)
• Main Event Rematch: Dricus du Plessis (+114) vs. Sean Strickland (-135) – For the UFC Middleweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Weili Zhang (+120) vs. Tatiana Suarez (-142) – For the UFC Strawweight Championship
• Justin Tafa (+130) vs. Tallison Teixeira (-145)
• Jimmy Crute (+124) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (-148)
• Jake Matthews (-238) vs. Francisco Prado (+195)
UFC 312 Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, ESPN+/ESPN2)
• Jack Jenkins (+190) vs. Gabriel Santos (-230)
• Tom Nolan (+100) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (-120)
• Wang Cong (-355) vs. Bruna Brasil (+280)
• Colby Thicknesse (+275) vs Aleksandre Topuria (-345)
UFC 312 Early Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT – ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass)
• Rongzhu (+240) vs. Kody Steele (-298)
• Jonathan Micallef (+195) vs. Kevin Jousset (-238)
• Quillan Salkilld (-650) vs. Anshil Jubli (+470)
