Incredible UFC Fight Night War Ends in Controversial Buzzer-Beater TKO
Middleweights Roman Kopylov and Chris Curtis left it all in the cage when they met on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2.
Kopylov Scores Last-Second TKO, Curtis Protests Stoppage
The first UFC Fight Night event of 2025 wasn't stacked with as many high-profile names as next weekend's UFC 311 card in Los Angeles, but it did feature plenty of intriguing matchups and a number of fighters making their Octagon debuts.
UFC Fight Night Live Results & Highlights – Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas 2
The prelims included a number of impressive finishes before Punahele Soriano kicked off the main card with a 31-second knockout against Uros Medic, and after Christian Rodriguez upset the formerly-undefeated Austin Bashi things moved to the middleweight division for Kopylov vs. Curtis.
Many fans pointed to the middleweight matchup as a potential Fight of the Night contender ahead of UFC Vegas 101, and both men made good on those expectations when they engaged in a back-and-forth striking war that looked like it was going to come down to the final round.
Kopylov rallied from a slow start to land some huge shots on Curtis in the second and third rounds, and with time winding down in the final frame the Russian sent "The Action Man" to his knees with a partially-blocked head kick.
Frustrated Fighter Slaps Coach after Losing at First UFC Fight Night of 2025
Curtis managed to avoid going all the way down to the canvas, but Kopylov had already backed off and referee Mark Smith stepped in to stop the fight with just one second remaining on the clock.
Smith had to face some choice words from Curtis and his head coach Eric Nicksick following the stunning finish, and the UFC Vegas 101 broadcast also noted that the three cageside judges had things scored a round apiece for both middleweights heading into the pivotal final round.
More UFC & MMA News
• Pivotal Welterweight Fight Booked for Rumored UFC Miami Event in April
• Will UFC 311 Go On? Ariel Helwani Shares Update on L.A Event Amid Wildfires
• Diego Lopes Reportedly in Talks to Headline UFC Mexico City vs. Ex-Champ
• (Exclusive) BKFC Boss Reveals Why Bryce Hall vs. Kimbo Slice Jr. Got Postponed
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.