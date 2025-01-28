UFC champion Alex Pereira sends scary message to Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 313

Alex Pereira sends a message to Magomed Ankalaev:



"If [Ankalaev] doesn't back up what he says, people have already seen me making fun of my other opponents.



Sometimes I joke and stuff, but this is the guy I'm really going to make fun of." 😳



(via. @arielhelwani) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/AlCK3zOu6L