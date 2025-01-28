UFC champion Alex Pereira sends scary message to Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 313
UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira continues to get ready for Magomed Ankalaev, as the pair headlines UFC 313 on March 8 in Las Vegas, NV.
Pereira Sends Pre-Fight Message To Ankalaev
Appearing on Ariel Helwani's show Monday afternoon, Pereira upped the ante on Ankalaev with a scathing message regarding his true feelings about the division's No. 1 contender.
"If [Ankalaev] doesn't back up what he says, people have already seen me making fun of my other opponents," Pereira said. "Sometimes I joke and stuff, but this is the guy I'm really going to make fun of."
Pereira has yet to show this deep of a vindictive nature since his two-fight MMA series against Israel Adesanya, which initially spanned several years when both men's kickboxing careers are included.
"Poatan" Reflects On Adesanya Rivalry
Having successfully defended the title three times last year, with each one being arguably more brutal than its last, all bets are off for the Brazilian. He seeks violence, and lots of it.
However, he credits Adesanya for the run he is currently on, along with the transition from one combat sport to another.
"Maybe without [Israel Adesanya] I wouldn't be where I am today," Pereira said. "I wouldn't have got into the UFC with the good contract that I did due to the history we have."
Nevertheless, Pereira recognizes the persona, greatness and raw talent he possesses no matter where the fight takes place. Ultimately, he wants to leave a legacy, even if it means moving up in weight.
Potential Matchup With Jon Jones
Enter Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, who is fresh off his first title defense against Stipe Miocic last November. If called upon, Pereira said he would accept the fight.
"I'm the champ, I want to fight the champ," Pereira said. "Let's make the fight with Jon Jones."
Now it's up to the UFC to make Pereira's goals a reality.
The question remains, will it?
