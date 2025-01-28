MMA Knockout

UFC champion Alex Pereira sends scary message to Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 313

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira pulled no punches in his latest spat with Magomed Ankalaev.

Zain Bando

Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira continues to get ready for Magomed Ankalaev, as the pair headlines UFC 313 on March 8 in Las Vegas, NV.

Pereira Sends Pre-Fight Message To Ankalaev

Appearing on Ariel Helwani's show Monday afternoon, Pereira upped the ante on Ankalaev with a scathing message regarding his true feelings about the division's No. 1 contender.

"If [Ankalaev] doesn't back up what he says, people have already seen me making fun of my other opponents," Pereira said. "Sometimes I joke and stuff, but this is the guy I'm really going to make fun of."

Israel Adesanya chooses between Dricus du Plessis & Sean Strickland at UFC 312

Pereira has yet to show this deep of a vindictive nature since his two-fight MMA series against Israel Adesanya, which initially spanned several years when both men's kickboxing careers are included.

UFC champion Alex Pereira sends scary message to Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 313
Apr 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Alex Pereira (red gloves) fights Israel Adesanya (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"Poatan" Reflects On Adesanya Rivalry

Having successfully defended the title three times last year, with each one being arguably more brutal than its last, all bets are off for the Brazilian. He seeks violence, and lots of it.

However, he credits Adesanya for the run he is currently on, along with the transition from one combat sport to another.

"Maybe without [Israel Adesanya] I wouldn't be where I am today," Pereira said. "I wouldn't have got into the UFC with the good contract that I did due to the history we have."

Ilia Topuria's brother Aleksandre to face Alexander Volkanovski teammate at UFC 312

Nevertheless, Pereira recognizes the persona, greatness and raw talent he possesses no matter where the fight takes place. Ultimately, he wants to leave a legacy, even if it means moving up in weight.

UFC champion Alex Pereira sends scary message to Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 313
Nov 12, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Israel Adesanya (red gloves) and Alex Pereira (blue gloves) after their UFC 281 bout at Madison Square Garden. / Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

Potential Matchup With Jon Jones

Enter Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, who is fresh off his first title defense against Stipe Miocic last November. If called upon, Pereira said he would accept the fight.

"I'm the champ, I want to fight the champ," Pereira said. "Let's make the fight with Jon Jones."

UFC champion Alex Pereira sends scary message to Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 313
Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) reacts after defeating Stipe Miocic (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Now it's up to the UFC to make Pereira's goals a reality.

Fighter claims Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski rematch 'official' for UFC 314

The question remains, will it?

More UFC & MMA News

• BKFC’s Bec Rawlings ‘Earned Respect’ at KnuckleMania V: ‘I’m an OG at This S***'

• Hall of Fame fighter confirms UFC exit, addresses rumors of MMA retirement

• UFC Saudi Arabia loses main card matchup to passport issues just before Fight Week

• Eddie Alvarez shares X-Ray of Broken Jaw from Jeremy Stephens fight at KnuckleMania V

Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.

Follow MMA Knockout on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News