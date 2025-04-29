Jake Paul drags UFC into Chavez Jr. fight backlash
Jake Paul is dismissing critics of his next announced fight vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this June.
Chavez Jr., a semi-retired former champion, won the WBC middleweight title in 2011 and has had a rocky career since. The 39-year-old son of a fighting legend will be fighting Paul in a 200-lbs cruiserweight contest, but has fought as low as 128 lbs in his professional career.
All these factors considered, fight fans have been quick to diminish Paul's choice of opponent, especially after he defeated then-58-year-old Mike Tyson last year.
Jake Paul uses Pimblett vs. Chandler to justify boxing Chavez Jr.
Taking to his Most Valuable Promotions twitter account, Paul released a statement in an attempt to dispel criticism surrounding his fight. He used UFC's Paddy Pimblett vs. Michael Chandler as a case study to justify his matchmaking.
“Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is a former world champion - a cruiserweight world champion,” Paul remarked. “The same weight as me, the same size as me, and 20 years more pro boxing experience than me.
"For you inbreds, let’s get the excuses out of the way."
Chavez Jr. has won (non-world) titles as high as super middleweight, but not cruiserweight. He has only competed once at cruiserweight, which was a contentious decision victory over Uriah Hall in his return from retirement in 2024.
“Last week, Paddy Pimblett beat Michael Chandler, and the whole world lost their mind, but not a single person mentioned Michael Chandler’s age," Paul continued.
"That’s because he’s still within his prime ages, the same age as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. If people didn’t have a problem with Paddy, then why do they have a problem with me? When I beat him, don’t even try to cry about his age.”
The MMA community was aware of the age disparity between Pimblett and Chandler. What played into the matchmaking was Chandler maintaining a lightweight ranking despite being 2-4 in the promotion, possibly receiving favorable treatment after sitting out for years waiting for Conor McGregor.
With any hope, Paul's next opponent won't draw so much skepticism.
