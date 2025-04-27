MMA Knockout

UFC Kansas City compliance salaries reveal retired fighter as top earner

UFC Kansas City has concluded, and now we can deduce how much Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay each athlete on the card made.

While most athletic commissions don't disclose fighter purses, it's relatively simple to calculate their compliance salaries. This is a tiered payout system based on athletes completing fight-week obligations like media days and wearing proper kit.

Fighters are paid on a tiered system based on how many fights they've had in the UFC.

Anthony Smith tops the bill for UFC Kansas City compliance payouts

Number of Fights

Payment

1-3

$4,000

4-5

$4,500

6-10

$6,000

11-15

$11,000

16-20

$16,000

21+

$21,000

Challenger

$32,000

Champion

$42,000

Topping the bill is Anthony Smith, who retired on a loss to Mingyang Zhang. With 25 fights in the UFC, he maxed out the non-championship payout scale at $21,000. The next closest was Randy Brown with $16,000. Brown knocked out Nicolas Dalby on the main card.

Fighter

Amount of Fights

Payout

Anthony Smith

25

$21,000

Randy Brown

20

$16,000

Matt Schnell

15

$11,000

Chris Gutierrez

14

$11,000

Nicolas Dalby

14

$11,000

Michel Pereira

13

$11,000

Polyana Viana

11

$11,000

Giga Chikadze

11

$11,000

Joselyne Edwards

10

$6,000

Ian Garry

10

$6,000

Da'Mon Blackshear

9

$6,000

Alatengheili

9

$6,000

Andre Muniz

9

$6,000

John Castaneda

8

$6,000

David Onama

8

$6,000

Abus Magomedov

6

$6,000

Jimmy Flick

6

$6,000

Cameron Saaiman

6

$6,000

Carlos Prates

5

$4,500

Chelsea Chandler

5

$4,500

Jaqueline Amorim

5

$4,500

Evan Elder

5

$4,500

Ikram Aliskerov

4

$4,500

Mingyang Zhang

3

$4,000

Roberto Romero

2

$4,000

Gauge Young

1

$4,000

Malcolm Wellmaker

1

$4,000

In total, the UFC paid out $205,500 in compliance payouts to its athletes at UFC Kansas City. This is considerably lower than UFC 314, and higher than UFC Mexico.

