UFC Kansas City compliance salaries reveal retired fighter as top earner
UFC Kansas City has concluded, and now we can deduce how much Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay each athlete on the card made.
While most athletic commissions don't disclose fighter purses, it's relatively simple to calculate their compliance salaries. This is a tiered payout system based on athletes completing fight-week obligations like media days and wearing proper kit.
Fighters are paid on a tiered system based on how many fights they've had in the UFC.
Anthony Smith tops the bill for UFC Kansas City compliance payouts
Number of Fights
Payment
1-3
$4,000
4-5
$4,500
6-10
$6,000
11-15
$11,000
16-20
$16,000
21+
$21,000
Challenger
$32,000
Champion
$42,000
Topping the bill is Anthony Smith, who retired on a loss to Mingyang Zhang. With 25 fights in the UFC, he maxed out the non-championship payout scale at $21,000. The next closest was Randy Brown with $16,000. Brown knocked out Nicolas Dalby on the main card.
Fighter
Amount of Fights
Payout
Anthony Smith
25
$21,000
Randy Brown
20
$16,000
Matt Schnell
15
$11,000
Chris Gutierrez
14
$11,000
Nicolas Dalby
14
$11,000
Michel Pereira
13
$11,000
Polyana Viana
11
$11,000
Giga Chikadze
11
$11,000
Joselyne Edwards
10
$6,000
Ian Garry
10
$6,000
Da'Mon Blackshear
9
$6,000
Alatengheili
9
$6,000
Andre Muniz
9
$6,000
John Castaneda
8
$6,000
David Onama
8
$6,000
Abus Magomedov
6
$6,000
Jimmy Flick
6
$6,000
Cameron Saaiman
6
$6,000
Carlos Prates
5
$4,500
Chelsea Chandler
5
$4,500
Jaqueline Amorim
5
$4,500
Evan Elder
5
$4,500
Ikram Aliskerov
4
$4,500
Mingyang Zhang
3
$4,000
Roberto Romero
2
$4,000
Gauge Young
1
$4,000
Malcolm Wellmaker
1
$4,000
In total, the UFC paid out $205,500 in compliance payouts to its athletes at UFC Kansas City. This is considerably lower than UFC 314, and higher than UFC Mexico.
