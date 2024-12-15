UFC CEO Dana White Guarantees Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Title Fight in 2025
UFC CEO Dana White dropped spine-tingling news Saturday night following UFC Tampa.
White, who was initially supposed to be in South Korea to film Lookin' For A Fight, was seen in attendance at the promotion's final show and began to tease next year's plans.
Priority No. 1 remains to make the blockbuster heavyweight unification boutbetween champion Jon Jones and interim champion Tom Aspinall.
When asked for a status update, White smiled and confirmed that the fight was still in the works.
UFC Fight Night Tampa Live Results & Highlights – Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley
"100 percent," White said. "I think it's probably the biggest fight in heavyweight history, and it's a massive fight in the history of the company, too. It's a big fight."
White shot down rumblings of Jones' recent public comments suggesting he is making negotiations difficult.
"What's weird about that – let me tell you what's weird about that - So, usually, those guys say that s*** behind the scenes, but not publicly. Jon says that s*** publicly but not behind the scenes. Jon is a very unique individual to deal with [in booking fights]. From day one, I have been confident that Jon Jones would do that fight. Right? Even before the fight against [Stipe Miocic], I said if he won, there's no way Jon doesn't do this fight. Jon Jones isn't afraid to fight anybody, and that's a fact."
White did not provide a timetable for when the fight would take place next year. However, his remarks fall directly in line with Aspinall's exclusive interview with Piers Morgan this past Friday.
UFC Hall of Famer Cub Swanson Delivers Unbelievable Walk-Off KO in Tampa
Aspinall not only confirmed he is in talks to fight Jones, but labeled the potential GOAT as a PED cheater and someone who he hopes will learn his lesson the hard way.
Nonetheless, Aspinall shared what White told him after Jones beat Miocic at UFC 309 last month.
“It’s happening. It’s gonna be the biggest fight in UFC history," Aspinall said regarding White's comments.
For now, the MMA community waits in eager anticipation as discussions continue onward.
22 Wins, No Decisions: UFC Dark Horse Makes Statement with Flying Knee Finish
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA and Boxing.