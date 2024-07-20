Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Free Boxing Live Stream (Prelims)
Watch along with this Paul vs. Perry boxing live stream.
It's not quite Mike Tyson, but Jake Paul's next boxing match has us all intrigued.
Boxing: Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry: TV Channel, Start Time, Betting Odds
UFC fighter-turned-bareknuckle superstar Mike Perry will welcome Paul to the boxing ring for his tenth professional fight, tonight in Tampa, Florida. The undercard features a women's title fight, and a wealth of exciting fights also starring some former UFC talent.
Paul vs. Perry Full Card
- Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero
- Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill
- Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez
- Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence
- Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Uriah Hall
- Ashton Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi
- Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman
- Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan
- Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry
Paul vs. Perry Boxing Stream
Boxing: Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Fight Prediction & Analysis
The Paul vs. Perry prelims will be broadcast live on the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel. They will begin at 8 pm ET (stream below):
