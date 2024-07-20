MMA Knockout

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba Free Live MMA Stream (Watch Along)

UFC on ESPN 60 free live watch along.

Mathew Riddle

The UFC is back in the APEX Arena tonight to decide the next women's strawweight title contender.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba TV Channel, Full Card & Betting Odds

Brazilian phenoms Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba go head-to-head in the main event, while a host of exciting matchups take place on the undercard. The card has unfortunately seen one of its best fights fall through, with Jun Yong Park vs. Brad Tavares being removed on fight week.

Here's the full card as it is now:

  • Mohammed Usman vs. Thomas Petersen
  • Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova
  • Loik Radzhabov vs. Trey Ogden
  • Mirana Maverick vs. Dione Barbosa
  • Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Gibson
  • Hyder Amil vs. Jeong Yeong Lee
  • Doo Ho Choi vs. Bill Algeo
  • Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva
  • Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky
  • Steve Garcia vs. Seung Woo Choi
  • Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba

UFC Fight Night: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba Live Results & Highlights

UFC on ESPN 60 Watch Along Stream

Fans can watch along with UFC on ESPN 60 with UFC veteran Jens Pulver, courtesy of UFC Fight Pass on YouTube.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba Full Fight Card Predictions

