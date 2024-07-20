UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Jandiroba Free Live MMA Stream (Watch Along)
The UFC is back in the APEX Arena tonight to decide the next women's strawweight title contender.
Brazilian phenoms Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba go head-to-head in the main event, while a host of exciting matchups take place on the undercard. The card has unfortunately seen one of its best fights fall through, with Jun Yong Park vs. Brad Tavares being removed on fight week.
Here's the full card as it is now:
- Mohammed Usman vs. Thomas Petersen
- Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova
- Loik Radzhabov vs. Trey Ogden
- Mirana Maverick vs. Dione Barbosa
- Brian Kelleher vs. Cody Gibson
- Hyder Amil vs. Jeong Yeong Lee
- Doo Ho Choi vs. Bill Algeo
- Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva
- Kurt Holobaugh vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky
- Steve Garcia vs. Seung Woo Choi
- Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba
Fans can watch along with UFC on ESPN 60 with UFC veteran Jens Pulver, courtesy of UFC Fight Pass on YouTube.
