Boxing: Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry: TV Channel, Start Time, Betting Odds
One of boxing's most charismatic stars, Jake Paul, returns to the squared circle Saturday night to challenge Mike Perry for ultimate supremacy and a shot at former WBC, WBA, and IBF world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in November in Arlington, Tex.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry: “Fear No Man” Live Boxing Results & Highlights
Paul enters the bout 9-1 (6 KOs) with his lone boxing blemish against Tommy Fury in Feb. 2023, losing a close decision. Outside of the loss, Paul has been nearly flawless, defeating former UFC stars Tyron Woodley (x2), Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. Paul also holds a KO win against Ryan Bourland, whom he defeated in his last outing four months ago. In Dec. 2023, Paul needed just under a round in a KO against Andre August.
Perry, meanwhile, has had an impressive run in BKFC since leaving the UFC three years ago, where he finished 7-8. Perry has won five straight since taking the gloves off, as he will attempt to win his first-ever boxing match, contested at eight, three-minute rounds in the cruiserweight division and serves as the night's headlining attraction.
The card also features the return of Julio César Chávez Jr., who is taking on former UFC and TUF veteran Uriah Hall, along with the return of Amanda Serrano, who gave up her IBF title Friday evening, as she faces Stevie Morgan.
Check out the bout order and other important details ahead of Saturday night, along with start times, how to purchase the fight and more.
When is Jake Paul vs Mike Perry And What Are The Betting Odds?
Paul vs. Perry commences Saturday night from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., home of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning. The event airs live on pay-per-view, with the broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on DAZN, PPV.com and inDemand PPV. Ringwalks for Paul vs. Perry are set to begin, time permitting, at midnight ET/9 p.m. PT.
Below are the proceedings ahead of Saturday night's card, which clashes head-to-head with UFC Vegas 94, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and will run concurrently with the Paul-Perry undercard.
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Main Card (9:00 p.m. ET, DAZN PPV)
• Main Event: Jake Paul (-425) vs. Mike Perry (+300)
• Co-Main Event: Amanda Serrano (-4000) vs. Stevie Morgan (+1500)
• Tony Aguilar (+180) vs. Core Marksman (-230)
• Ashton Sylve (-295) vs. Lucas Bahdi (+225)
• Julio César Chávez Jr. (-280 vs. Uriah Hall (+215)
Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET, YouTube)
• Shadasia Green (-2500) vs. Natasha Spence (+1100)
• Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez - odds unavailable
• Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill - odds unavailable
• Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero - odds unavailable
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
'Lay off the Cocaine,' Jake Paul Savagely Calls Out UFC Star Conor McGregor
Read More UFC & MMA News
• MMA News: Bellator Champion Teases UFC Return for Fight with Kayla Harrison
• UFC Report: Ex-Champ Cody Garbrandt Books Next Fight against Streaking Prospect
• UFC Rankings Report: Rose Namajunas Back in Title Contention
• UFC News: Denver Winner Reveals Devastating Double-Injury from Fight of the Night
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.