UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena full preliminary card picks & predictions
It’s almost fight night for UFC 315, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all seven of the card’s prelim matchups.
UFC 315 is headlined by UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena, and in the night’s co-main event Valentina Shevchenko will open her second reign with the women’s flyweight title against Manon Fiorot.
The main card also features UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi, former Women’s Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva, and a lightweight opener between Benoit Saint-Denis and Kyle Prepolec.
UFC 315 Preliminary Card Predictions
Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke
We’ve already seen Radtke showcase the type of power that could cause serious problems for Malott, but as long as he doesn’t get caught early then “Proper” has more tools at his disposal to close out the prelims with a big victory.
(Pick: Malott)
Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Andrade does represent probably the biggest test Jasudavicius has faced in her career thus far, but even if she struggles to bring the former champion to the ground a massive height and reach advantage should allow the Canadian to earn her fifth win in a row.
(Pick: Jasudavicius)
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba
Bukauskas has shown some significant improvements since rejoining the UFC, and while “The Baltic Gladiator” will still need to be wary of Cutelaba’s power I think he’ll be able to avoid eating anything big before potentially earning a finish of his own.
(Pick: Bukauskas)
Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan
Stirling may have lost a little bit of hype after going the distance with Tuco Tokkos in his UFC debut, but this matchup with Erslan looks like an opportunity for the undefeated fighter to showcase the finishing skills that earned him a UFC contract.
(Pick: Stirling)
UFC 315 Early Preliminary Card Predictions
Marc-André Barriault vs. Bruno Silva
Both of these men enter UFC 315 on losing streaks and are almost certainly fighting for their respective spots on the roster, and I’m going to slightly lean with Barriault to feed off the energy of the crowd in Montreal in order to beat Silva.
(Pick: Barriault)
Daniel Santos vs. Jeong Yeong Lee
Lee comes into this fight after suffering his first UFC loss last year, and unfortunately for him he’s returning for a difficult follow-up matchup with Santos.
(Pick: Santos)
Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan
Katona certainly has the experience necessary to get things done here, but after seeing Almakhan go the distance with Umar Nurmagomedov in his UFC debut I have to favor “The Turan Warrior” to rebound with his first Octagon victory.
(Pick: Almakhan)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 315 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
