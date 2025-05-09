MMA Knockout

UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena full preliminary card picks & predictions

Check out predictions for every prelim fight on this Saturday's UFC card.

Drew Beaupre

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s almost fight night for UFC 315, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all seven of the card’s prelim matchups.

UFC 315 is headlined by UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena, and in the night’s co-main event Valentina Shevchenko will open her second reign with the women’s flyweight title against Manon Fiorot.

The main card also features UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi, former Women’s Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva, and a lightweight opener between Benoit Saint-Denis and Kyle Prepolec.

Belal Muhammad fights Leon Edwards at UFC 304.
Belal Muhammad fights Leon Edwards at UFC 304. / (REUTERS/John Sibley)

UFC 315 Preliminary Card Predictions

Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke

Mike Malott (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Trevin Giles.
Mike Malott (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Trevin Giles. / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

We’ve already seen Radtke showcase the type of power that could cause serious problems for Malott, but as long as he doesn’t get caught early then “Proper” has more tools at his disposal to close out the prelims with a big victory.

(Pick: Malott)

Jéssica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Jasmine Jasudavicius (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Ariane da Silva.
Jasmine Jasudavicius (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Ariane da Silva. / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Andrade does represent probably the biggest test Jasudavicius has faced in her career thus far, but even if she struggles to bring the former champion to the ground a massive height and reach advantage should allow the Canadian to earn her fifth win in a row.

(Pick: Jasudavicius)

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba

Vitor Petrino (red gloves) fights Modestas Bukauskas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena.
Vitor Petrino (red gloves) fights Modestas Bukauskas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ibirapuera Arena. / Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

Bukauskas has shown some significant improvements since rejoining the UFC, and while “The Baltic Gladiator” will still need to be wary of Cutelaba’s power I think he’ll be able to avoid eating anything big before potentially earning a finish of his own.

(Pick: Bukauskas)

Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan

Navajo Stirling fights Tuco Tokkos during a UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena.
Navajo Stirling fights Tuco Tokkos during a UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena. / (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

Stirling may have lost a little bit of hype after going the distance with Tuco Tokkos in his UFC debut, but this matchup with Erslan looks like an opportunity for the undefeated fighter to showcase the finishing skills that earned him a UFC contract.

(Pick: Stirling)

UFC 315 Early Preliminary Card Predictions

Marc-André Barriault vs. Bruno Silva

Marc-Andre Barriault (red gloves) fights Dustin Stoltzfus (blue gloves) in a middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night.
Marc-Andre Barriault (red gloves) fights Dustin Stoltzfus (blue gloves) in a middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place. / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Both of these men enter UFC 315 on losing streaks and are almost certainly fighting for their respective spots on the roster, and I’m going to slightly lean with Barriault to feed off the energy of the crowd in Montreal in order to beat Silva.

(Pick: Barriault)

Daniel Santos vs. Jeong Yeong Lee

Daniel Santos on the scale during weigh ins for UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Daniel Santos on the scale during weigh ins for UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Stadium. / David Yeazell-Imagn Images

Lee comes into this fight after suffering his first UFC loss last year, and unfortunately for him he’s returning for a difficult follow-up matchup with Santos.

(Pick: Santos)

Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan

Bekzat Amakhan fights Umar Nurmagomedov during a UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX.
Bekzat Amakhan fights Umar Nurmagomedov during a UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX. / (Zuffa LLC)

Katona certainly has the experience necessary to get things done here, but after seeing Almakhan go the distance with Umar Nurmagomedov in his UFC debut I have to favor “The Turan Warrior” to rebound with his first Octagon victory.

(Pick: Almakhan)

MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 315 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.

