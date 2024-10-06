Julianna Peña Was 'Not Impressed' With Ex-PFL Standout's Title Shot Clincher
Newly minted two-time UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Peña let it be known she is not focused on a fight against former mainstay Kayla Harrison – not yet at least.
Peña defeated former champion Raquel Pennington Saturday night by split decision in the co-main event of UFC 307. Despite a difficult Round 1 to score and getting dropped in Round 4, Peña earned her first win since a Dec. 2021 upset of then-champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 269. Peña was injured for a portion of last year, which led to Pennington earning a vacant title shot against Mayra Bueno Silva in January.
Despite No.3-ranked Harrison improving to 2-0 under the UFC banner with a unanimous decision against Ketlen Vieira, where she utilized her wrestling, ground-and-pound, and relentless pace to frustrate the Brazilian, it wasn't up to Peña's standards. In her in-Octagon post-fight interview, Peña called for a trilogy bout with Nunes, who defeated Peña in a rematch at UFC 277 in 2022. Nunes retired last summer after a win at UFC 289 against Irene Aldana, Peña's replacement.
After Peña won, she sent her message to Nunes on a side-by-side split screen with Harrison, who many in the MMA community believe is a shoo-in for a title shot in her next fight.
Julianna Peña Rips Kayla Harrison's Clear Decision Win
"To be honest, I'll tell you, I was warming up warming up and focusing on my own fight," Peña said regarding if she watched Harrison win. "But, with that being said, I had my coaches there watching the fight [and] kind of giving me the 4-1-1 on what was going down. We're not impressed. She said she was gonna put an elbow through her skull, and she was gonna do all this damage. Like, the girl didn't have a scratch on her. It was boring, and she didn't do anything that jumped off the page like, 'Oh, the boogeyman.' You know what I mean? So I was definitely, especially hearing from my team, not impressed."
It remains uncertain what the UFC will do regarding the future of the women's bantamweight division, but for now, Peña's title reign takes priority.
