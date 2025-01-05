MMA Knockout

Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev Hints at Fight Location after UFC 311

Could the UFC lightweight champion get a fight in his supposed 'my arena?'

Zain Bando

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev is eager to return to the Octagon at least one more time this year. If he can defeat Arman Tsarukyan in two weeks, he has a specific location in mind.

Makhachev Hints At Dubai Return

Makhachev, fresh off a submission win against Dustin Poirier last June, wants to remain more active this year in pursuit of becoming one of the greatest champions the sport has ever seen.

In his latest Instagram post, Makhachev stirred up the possibilities and took a hard stance on where his home-Octagon advantage normally lies.

"Abu Dhabi is my arena," Makhachev wrote.

Makhachev has a case. It's the venue where he won the title from then-champion Charles Oliveira in Oct. 2022, and where he became a household name throughout the MMA community.

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Charles Oliveira (red gloves) and Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. / Craig Kidwell-Imagn Images

As for the fight with Tsarukyan at UFC 311, it is a rematch of an April 2019 bout where Makhachev, then 16-1, earned a unanimous decision. It was one of three losses overall for Tsarukyan, who went on to win nine out of his next ten fights to earn a Pay-Per-View headliner to kick off the new calendar year.

Meanwhie, Makhachev has not lost in the UFC in nearly a decade. Both men are a combined 24-3 in the promotion with 19 finishes overall. Therefore, whoever wins may not only be considered the best lightweight in the world, but one of the sport's most decorated champions overall.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Arman Tsarukyan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UFC 311 marks a historic feat for the promotion, as it is the first MMA event in the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. It is unclear what new technology, if any, will be used. But, some of the most premier international talent is on display, which is all to hope for.

A win for Makhachev gives him his title second defense against a true lightweight and fourth overall, as he holds back-to-back wins against former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout

