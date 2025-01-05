Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev Hints at Fight Location after UFC 311
UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev is eager to return to the Octagon at least one more time this year. If he can defeat Arman Tsarukyan in two weeks, he has a specific location in mind.
Makhachev Hints At Dubai Return
Makhachev, fresh off a submission win against Dustin Poirier last June, wants to remain more active this year in pursuit of becoming one of the greatest champions the sport has ever seen.
UFC 313 News: First Las Vegas PPV of 2025 Adds Several High-Profile Fights
In his latest Instagram post, Makhachev stirred up the possibilities and took a hard stance on where his home-Octagon advantage normally lies.
"Abu Dhabi is my arena," Makhachev wrote.
Makhachev has a case. It's the venue where he won the title from then-champion Charles Oliveira in Oct. 2022, and where he became a household name throughout the MMA community.
As for the fight with Tsarukyan at UFC 311, it is a rematch of an April 2019 bout where Makhachev, then 16-1, earned a unanimous decision. It was one of three losses overall for Tsarukyan, who went on to win nine out of his next ten fights to earn a Pay-Per-View headliner to kick off the new calendar year.
Meanwhie, Makhachev has not lost in the UFC in nearly a decade. Both men are a combined 24-3 in the promotion with 19 finishes overall. Therefore, whoever wins may not only be considered the best lightweight in the world, but one of the sport's most decorated champions overall.
PFL News: Paul Hughes Throws Shade at Usman Nurmagomedov for Previous Drug Suspension
UFC 311 marks a historic feat for the promotion, as it is the first MMA event in the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. It is unclear what new technology, if any, will be used. But, some of the most premier international talent is on display, which is all to hope for.
A win for Makhachev gives him his title second defense against a true lightweight and fourth overall, as he holds back-to-back wins against former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
More UFC & MMA News
• PFL News: Paul Hughes Fires Back at Khabib Nurmagomedov's Comments on Irish MMA
• Tony Ferguson Teases Next Fight Amid Worst Losing Streak in UFC History
• Ex-UFC Star Paige VanZant Set for MMA Return after Signing with New Promotion
• Jeremy Stephens Open to Mike Perry BKFC Brawl: ‘People Probably Expect to See That'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.