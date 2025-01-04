PFL News: Paul Hughes Throws Shade at Usman Nurmagomedov for Previous Drug Suspension
The war of words between Paul Hughes and the Nurmagomedov family continues to get more heated ahead of Road to Dubai Champion Series.
Hughes Takes Shot At Usman Nurmagomedov For Failed Drug Test
A former Cage Warriors Cchampion, Hughes signed on with the PFL last year and defeated Bobby King by second round TKO at Bellator Champions Series: Dublin. The 27-year-old went on to make his formal debut under the PFL banner with a split decision against former Bellator titleholder AJ McKee at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants in October.
PFL News: Paul Hughes Fires Back at Khabib Nurmagomedov's Comments on Irish MMA
“Big News” was quick to grab the microphone and call for a shot against undefeated Bellator Lightweight Champion Usman Nurmagomedov following his win over McKee, and the two men are set to headline the first PFL/Bellator card of 2025 at Road to Dubai Champions Series on January 25.
Hughes took issue with UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comments earlier this week regarding the quality of fighters coming out of Dagestan compared to Ireland, and now the 27-year-old has thrown some shade at Khabib’s cousin Usman for a failed drug test that turned his Bellator title defense against Brent Primus into a No Contest.
Nurmagomedov retained the Bellator lightweight belt despite the suspension, and nearly a year removed from that overturned win against Primus at Bellator 300 the 26-year-old returned at Bellator Champions Series: San Diego last September and handed Alexander Shabliy his first loss since 2016.
Eddie Alvarez Names UFC Vet He Could Face Next in BKFC after Jeremy Stephens
Hughes will enter the Road to Dubai main event riding a seven-fight win streak, and before he challenges Nurmagomedov for the Bellator lightweight title SBG Ireland fighters Nathan Kelly and Kenny Mokhonoana will take on undefeated Dagestani fighters Khasan Magomedsharipov and Ibragim Ibragimov as part of a main card that the PFL/Bellator are promoting as “Dagestan vs. Ireland”.
More PFL & MMA News
• Surging Contender Charles Johnson to Face Unranked Flyweight at March UFC Fight Night
• Tony Ferguson Teases Next Fight Amid Worst Losing Streak in UFC History
• UFC 313 News: First Las Vegas PPV of 2025 Adds Several High-Profile Fights
• Jeremy Stephens Open to Mike Perry BKFC Brawl: ‘People Probably Expect to See That'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.