‘Full of excuses' ... Belal Muhammad picks between Leon Edwards, Sean Brady at UFC London
Nobody knows more about the UFC London main event than Belal Muhammad.
UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad has one win apiece over headliners ex-Champ Leon Edwards and Sean Brady, bringing their long win streaks to an end.
Muhammad became the first fighter to defeat Brady at UFC 280 in 2022, pouring on the pressure in Round 2 for a standing TKO, Muhammad's most recent stoppage-win.
One win over Gilbert Burns later, Muhammad would tactically dethrone Edwards for the UFC welterweight title, getting his hand raised by unanimous decision over 25 minutes.
Read more: Tom Aspinall's undefeated teammate faces stiffest test yet at UFC London
Belal Muhammad Calls Leon Edwards 'Weak Mentally' For Post-Fight 'Excuses'
Edwards and Brady handled their defeats to Muhammad differently, "Rocky" making headlines this week for not being totally himself in the 5AM title fight (injuries included).
Muhammad isn't having any of it, picking Sean Brady to take his leftovers at UFC London this weekend.
"This guys full of excuses that’s why Brady will beat him," Muhammad said of Edwards. "I predict once Brady gets him down two or three times he’ll find a submission ..because Leon’s weak mentally and he’ll have flash backs from what I did to him."
The Champion's Prediction
Muhammad won three rounds against Edwards (four on one judge's scorecard) with his wrestling, mixing in his boxing effectively on his entries. He believes Brady, a credentialed grappler, will be the first fighter ever to submit Edwards on Saturday night.
The loss to Muhammad is the only blemish on Brady's 17-1 record. The Philadelphia-native bounced back against The Ultimate Fighter 17 winner Kelvin Gastelum and former title challenger Gilbert Burns in his next two fights to solidify himself as a Top-5 contender at 170lbs.
Brady faces his toughest test to date in Edwards, who hasn't lost a non-title fight since 2015 - that being to former Champion Kamaru Usman.
READ MORE: Leon Edwards secured one of UFC’s greatest knockouts with iconic last-second head kick
More MMA Knockout News
- Israel Adesanya teammate knocked out UFC bogeyman in 12 seconds to secure shot at the top ranks
- Tom Aspinall's dad demands Jon Jones vacate UFC title amid ducking accusations
- 'Death of my dreams' ... UFC savage mourns career after shock retirement
- UFC fighter calls on fans to "stop praising" Conor McGregor after White House visit
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.