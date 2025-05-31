Merab Dvalishvili eyes UFC dark horse over Volkanovski fight
First come, first served. UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is looking at deserving contenders over a UFC double-championship, for now.
'The Machine' defends his UFC title in a rematch with former champion Sean O'Malley at UFC 316 this June, and the stakes couldn't be higher. Two quick turnarounds have seen Dvalishvili defend his belt twice in nine months since winning the title in September 2024.
Having already defeated a gauntlet of fighters on his way to the belt, one might think Dvalishvili is eyeing up other divisions, but he has other plans.
Merab Dvalishvili gives rare insight into mindset of a UFC champion
Merab Dvalishvili names Cory Sandhagen as rightful challenge, but stays open for double-champ matchups
Stake Ambassador Dvalishvili told MMA Knockout that he's keen on cleaning out his bantamweight division before considering fights at featherweight, or defending against any flyweight champs.
The opponent on the tip of his tongue is Cory Sandhagen...
"I am focused on cleaning out my division," Dvalishvili said. "Right now, I think Cory Sandhagen is in line; he's the most deserving guy.
"After that, we'll see, I'm not gonna say, 'No,' But even though I love Volkanovski [and Pantoja]. If good opportunity will come, and if people want it, and the UFC want it, I will take it."
Sandhagen is coming off an impressive victory against former flyweight kingpin Deiveson Figueiredo in the UFC Des Moines main event. 'The Sandman' has been a fringe title contender for some time, dropping a shot at an interim belt against Petr Yan in 2022.
Merab Dvalishvili names dream fight, snubs injury concerns ahead of UFC 316
