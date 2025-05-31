MMA Knockout

Merab Dvalishvili eyes UFC dark horse over Volkanovski fight

Exclusive: UFC double-champ isn't out of the question for Merab Dvalishvili

Mathew Riddle

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

First come, first served. UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is looking at deserving contenders over a UFC double-championship, for now.

'The Machine' defends his UFC title in a rematch with former champion Sean O'Malley at UFC 316 this June, and the stakes couldn't be higher. Two quick turnarounds have seen Dvalishvili defend his belt twice in nine months since winning the title in September 2024.

Having already defeated a gauntlet of fighters on his way to the belt, one might think Dvalishvili is eyeing up other divisions, but he has other plans.

Merab Dvalishvili gives rare insight into mindset of a UFC champion

Merab Dvalishvili fighting Umar Nurmagomedo
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Merab Dvalishvili names Cory Sandhagen as rightful challenge, but stays open for double-champ matchups

Stake Ambassador Dvalishvili told MMA Knockout that he's keen on cleaning out his bantamweight division before considering fights at featherweight, or defending against any flyweight champs.

The opponent on the tip of his tongue is Cory Sandhagen...

"I am focused on cleaning out my division," Dvalishvili said. "Right now, I think Cory Sandhagen is in line; he's the most deserving guy.

"After that, we'll see, I'm not gonna say, 'No,' But even though I love Volkanovski [and Pantoja]. If good opportunity will come, and if people want it, and the UFC want it, I will take it."

Sandhagen is coming off an impressive victory against former flyweight kingpin Deiveson Figueiredo in the UFC Des Moines main event. 'The Sandman' has been a fringe title contender for some time, dropping a shot at an interim belt against Petr Yan in 2022.

Merab Dvalishvili names dream fight, snubs injury concerns ahead of UFC 316

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

Home/News