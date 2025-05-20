MMA Knockout

KSI sends message to Conor McGregor after failed fight booking

The YouTuber-turned-influencer had his sights set on the former two-division UFC champion.

KSI wants to remain relevant in the influencer boxing space.

To do so, he recognizes he has to fight names the fans gravitate towards and will pay money to see.

One of those names is former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor, who has remained inactive since July 2021. McGregor's last win came in January 2020.

KSI did an interview during a recent Misfits Boxing card where he discussed how both were in talks to fight, but nothing ever came to fruition.

KSI opens up about McGregor
KSI Calls Out Conor McGregor's Mindset

“We had a fight set up and Conor said no,” KSI said. "I don’t know, it could be money, it could be his mindset. It could be a lot of reasons."

KSI added that McGregor's headspace just seems off, whether it's a lack of direction in life, side projects, or otherwise. UFC CEO Dana White said little to nothing in a recent interview about McGregor, revealing he hadn't spoken to him "in a minute."

“Honestly, I don’t think he knows what he’s going to be doing the next day," KSI added. "He’s all over the place. One minute he wants to be the prime minister of Ireland, the next he wants to do a random side quest. Who cares. It is what it is. But let him do his thing. It is what it is. I’m going to just move on and do me.”

Conor McGregor May Never Fight Again

McGregor has been relatively silent regarding a comeback fight, suffering a toe injury last summer before his fight with Michael Chandler which was scheduled to headline UFC 303.

McGregor is content not fightin
Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor (right) during the second half in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"As a fighter, we’ve got to know our worth," McGregor said after BKFC 70 earlier this spring. "I hold every pay-per-view record in the book. I hold every gate record in the book. And my comeback will be slated as the greatest comeback or the biggest, most-anticipated comeback of all time, and right now Ireland is in my thoughts and that’s where I’m at. It will happen, I’m sure and it’s always great to be here and there you go.”

For now, MMA fans are still patiently waiting on whether the Irishman makes his return.

