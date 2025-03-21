UFC champ slams 'chicken' Jon Jones for ducking Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones is catching flak from all angles after recent reports of his Tom Aspinall fight demands.
Aspinall's father demanded Jones' vacate the belt after Ariel Helwani reported Jones wants six months to prepare for the Aspinall fight once it's confirmed.
Not only have pundits like Chael Sonnen slammed Jones for the ridiculous demand, but he now receives insults from UFC champions like Magomed Ankalaev - or at least whoever is running his social media accounts.
READ MORE: UFC parts ways with vicious finisher after shock retirement
Magomed Ankalaev brands Jon Jones a 'chicken' and calls him out for a fight
Ever the stoic fighter, Ankalaev's social media presence is anything but humble, as his digital avatar hounded Alex Pereira in the lead-up to their fight, and now accuses Jones of ducking Aspinall.
Taking to Twitter on March 21, Ankalaev posted an image of Jones superimposed onto a duckling, with a speech bubble reading, "Tom Aspinall hasn't proven anything. He hasn't done anything."
In his caption, Ankalaev wrote, "Johnny chicken bones didn't want to fight big Tom, come back to light heavyweight division and fight big Ank stop running."
Despite the callout, Ankalaev will likely face Alex Pereira in a rematch this year.
'No vaseline' ... Magomed Ankalaev names date for Alex Pereira rematch
In another message on Twitter, Ankalaev indicated that he'd like to rematch Pereira in August, making the express demand that Pereira avoids greasing in their fight. Team Ankalaev complained that Pereira was slippery against the cage in their fight at UFC 313.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC releases 12-fight TUF veteran after winning last fight
- Michael Chandler has gut feeling who fights UFC Champ Islam Makhachev next
- Michael Chandler comments on Eddie Alvarez's fighting future after broken jaw in BKFC
- Ilia Topuria teases major change ahead of “new era” in UFC lightweight division
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.