39-fight MMA veteran and ex-UFC standout shares pick for Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady
Former UFC mainstay Brad Pickett gave his thoughts regarding his home country's UFC main event this Saturday in London, England, a featured attraction between former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards (22-4 MMA, 14-3, 1 NC UFC) and Sean Brady (17-1 MMA, 7-0 UFC).
Brad Pickett Breaks Down Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady
“He’s very well-rounded and hard to take down,” Pickett told Grosvenor Sport via MMAKO’s Zain Bando. “We saw that with Usman; I feel with his last fight with Belal Muhammad, the timing of the event didn’t do him very well; 4 a.m. in Manchester doesn’t suit anyone. Nathaniel Wood fought on that card as well, and he didn’t feel great.”
Regardless of the winner, Pickett, who competed in the UFC for six years and scored five victories, said the fight will live up to the billing depending upon Edwards’ health status.
“It's a test for both of them, it’s a test for Sean Brady to see where he’s at,” Pickett said. "I also feel Leon Edwards gets the job done in my eyes, on the feet he can knock the guy out, or by a very dominant decision. “
Pickett has the itch to still compete in combat sports, even if it isn’t at the highest level of the sport. With an astute knowledge base of the current MMA landscape and continuing efforts to build up emerging prospects at Great Britain Top Team, Pickett’s focus to remain involved in the sport has yet to fade.
Brad Pickett Refuses To 100 Percent Walk Away From Combat Sports
“I'll never say never,” Pickett said. “It's been a long time since I've left it now. Obviously, when I first retired from fighting, I had one bare-knuckle boxing match. I got asked to do a bare-knuckle boxing match, and for me, it's all about timing. I had just finished fighting in the UFC, I was ranked Top 10 in the world when I retired, and I like to think I'm quite a smart person.”
Without getting too specific, Pickett briefly transitioned to bare-knuckle boxing before turning his focus back to helping the sport’s next generation. But, as the years have gone by, the 46-year-old may decide to give it one last run.
“So, I thought, 'Who's going to give me trouble in a bare-knuckle boxing match?' People fighting in UFC aren't doing it, glove boxers aren't doing it, so I should be alright," he added. "And I was—I fought a guy, won the fight in two punches, didn't even get hit, and I thought, "Of course." And then I retired again.”
If Pickett were to return to formal competition, he said it has to be for the right reasons. In doing so, however, “One Punch” compared bare-knuckle to an intense, MMA-heavy workout.
“ I don’t think it would be bad if it was a bare-knuckle boxing match, because for me, it's a lot easier on my body,” Pickett said. “The fighting could be harder, don't get me wrong, but training-wise, for a fight, it's a lot easier on my body. You know, not as much impact from wrestling and grappling where your body and neck get beat up. You hit pads, run, do a bit of sparring, it's a lot easier to get ready for something like a bare-knuckle boxing match than MMA.”
Pickett (26-14 MMA, 5-9 UFC) ended his Octagon journey following three consecutive losses, including his final appearance opposite Marlon Vera (23-10 MMA, 15-9, 1 NC UFC) where he lost by third-round TKO in March 2017.
