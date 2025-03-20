Leon Edwards snubs concerns of fight threatening injury ahead of UFC London
Fight fans are concerned for Leon Edwards ahead of UFC London, after spotting an alarming sign in recent training footage.
UFC London is do-or-die for 'Rocky' as he fights to retain his No. 1 contender spot in the welterweight division. He was originally scheduled to face Jack Della Maddalena, before 'JDM' was booked against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. In lieu of Maddalena, Edwards now faces Sean Brady, a dangerous grappling threat who could replicate Muhammad's success.
Edwards promises he can beat Muhammad in the rematch, but the champion isn't so sure. Muhammad roasted Edwards in a series of Tweets, calling him 'weak mentally,' and now it's time for Edwards to prove the naysayers wrong --- only there's a chance he's entering fight week with a major hindrance.
Leon Edwards shuts down staph infection rumors
Keen-eyed fans picked out still images from Edwards' training footage that appeared to show signs of a staph infection on his forearm. Staph is a flesh-eating bacteria that plagues fighters who train with open wounds or grazes in close contact with sweat and grime.
Edwards was also spotted with a forearm wrap in his latest YouTube video, further adding to the concerns.
However, speaking at the UFC London media day, Edwards confirmed that he had a staph infection six weeks ago, but now it's gone, and he's 'good.'
"I actually did have it [staph] this was about six weeks ago," Edwards explained. "Took antibiotics for it, it's gone. I had no effects cardio-wise, I was fine. ... That was six weeks ago, nothing affected, I'm good."
Edwards will compete in the main event of UFC London at 1 p.m. ET, which is an early start for fans in the US. It will be Rocky's first time competing as a non-champion since his iconic head kick KO over Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.
UFC London full fight card
- Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady; Welterweight
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg; Light Heavyweight
- Kevin Holland vs. Gunnar Nelson; Welterweight
- Molly McCann vs. Alexia Thainara; Women's Strawweight
- Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan; Lightweight
- Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriere; Featherweight
- Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla; Lightweight
- Lone'er Kavanagh vs. Felipe Dos Santos; Flyweight
- Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin; Heavyweight
- Andrey Pulyaev vs. Christian Leroy Duncan; Middleweight
- Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar; Women's Strawweight
- Caolan Loughran vs. Nathan Fletcher; Bantamweight
- Guram Kutateladze vs. Kaue Fernandes; Lightweight
