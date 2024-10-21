Francis Ngannou Reveals Time Frame for Next Fight After PFL Debut
Francis Ngannou has revealed the time frame for his next fight.
Ngannou made his PFL debut a successful one this past Saturday. He shared the cage with Renan Ferreira for the PFL Super Fight Heavyweight Championship. The showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia didn't last long.
Ngannou quickly took his opponent down and unleashed ground-and-pound for the knockout win.
When Will Francis Ngannou Fight Again?
Francis Ngannou was a recent guest on "The Ariel Helwani Show," and he discussed if his next bout will be under MMA rules or inside the boxing ring.
"It could be either one," Ngannou said. "I don't know yet. I don't have any hand in that one, I don't have a decision. I think it also depends on promotion. I don't know. If next PFL they come up with something with a fight or a date, maybe we'll work on it. If it's boxing, same thing."
As far as when we might see Ngannou throw leather again, fight fans won't have to wait too long to see "The Predator" compete again.
"First half, second quarter," Ngannou said.
It'll be interesting to see if the PFL has someone in mind for Ngannou to share the cage with. Some have suggested the company should look for fighters in other promotions to match Ngannou up with.
