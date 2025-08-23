MMA fighter steals spotlight with brutal head kick KO after early UFC Shanghai card
An undefeated fighter competing in Serbia delivered a must-see knockout during a busy weekend featuring MMA action all around the globe.
Fight fans in the United States were treated to an uncharacteristically early start time for UFC Shanghai on Saturday morning, and the conclusion of that card left the rest of the day open to all kinds of regional MMA action like Eagle FC 56 and Tuff-N-Uff 147.
One card that even hardcore fans may not have caught was Serbia’s Balkan Fighting League 1, which saw undefeated middleweight Mücahit Aydin score one of the most impressive highlights of the entire weekend.
Mücahit Aydin Delivers Stunning Head Kick Knockout
Taking place at BFL Studio in Novi Sad, Serbia, the inaugural event for Balkan Fighting League kicked off with three amateur bouts on the prelims before things closed out with a 10-fight card of professional MMA action.
Entering the night with an undefeated record, Aydin was scheduled to welcome Daniel Gorea to the pro ranks in a 192-pound catchweight bout after Gorea went 1-1 as an amateur fighter at the 2022 IMMAF World Championships.
Gorea unfortunately found himself on the wrong side of a sensational highlight in his pro debut, as Aydin sent his opponent on the retreat during the second round before he connected with a stunning head kick that immediately took Gorea’s legs out from under him (h/t to the one and only @Grabaka_Hitman).
Undefeated Prospect Has Finished Every Opponent He's Faced
Aydin moved in quickly once Gorea hit the canvas in case he needed to land any follow-up strikes, but the 25-year-old quickly realized his opponent was out even before the referee ran over to formally end the fight.
BFL 1 marked Aydin’s first appearance of 2025 after a previous booking at Spain’s WAR MMA 6 fell through in June. The Turkish middleweight is now 4-0 and has quickly established himself as a major finishing threat, as he won his pro debut in just 57 seconds last year before adding two more finishes within weeks of each other while competing for Turkey’s MMA Pro League.
Aydin’s walk-off head kick certainly wasn’t the only big finish of the weekend’s loaded MMA slate. Half of the fights scheduled for UFC Shanghai ended inside the distance, and upset-knockouts from the likes of Kyle Daukaus, Charles Johnson, and headliner Johnny Walker generated plenty of buzz among fight fans.
