MMA Knockout

MMA fighter winks at crowd before adding to incredible streak of first-round finishes

Eight of this fighter's nine wins have come inside the first round.

Drew Beaupre

(FCR)

One surging MMA prospect was so confident that he was about to extend his winning streak that he decided to let the crowd know seconds beforehand.

Taking place on Saturday, May 24 as part of a huge few days of regional MMA during a rare off-weekend for the UFC, Sweden’s Fight Club Rush returned with FCR 24 at the Baltiska Hallen in Malmo, Sweden.

Headlined by a featherweight title fight that saw Baysangur Makaev defeat Levan Kitadze via unanimous decision, the main card for FCR 24 also featured a 149-pound catchweight contest between Norway’s Jon Furuheim and Brazil’s Robson Lima.

READ MORE: MMA prospect joins KO of the Year conversation with 10-second spinning wheel kick

Jon Furuheim Winks At Crowd Before Securing Submission

Scheduled just before the FCR 24 co-main event between Christopher Bajo and Ali Isajew, the matchup between Furuheim and Lima saw both men enter the cage on very different trajectories.

Lima came into the night looking to get back into the win column after being stopped in his first two outings of 2025, while Furuheim had impressively rebounded from his first career loss in 2023 with a five-fight win streak where he’d stopped every one of his opponents inside the first frame.

Both men were making their promotional debuts for FCR, and Furuheim ended up extending his incredible run of first-round finishes when he caught Lima in an anaconda choke just over halfway through the opening round.

Anaconda chokes are already a fairly rare submission in MMA, but “Wonderboy” added a little extra flair to the finish by winking at the crowd several times before he sat into the choke and forced a tap from the Brazilian.

READ MORE: Paddy Pimblett offers grim outlook for Tom Aspinall entering targeted Jon Jones fight

The win brought Furuheim’s pro record to 9-1 after he also put together an impressive 10-2 amateur career, and of the Norwegian’s ten pro fights only two of those outings have gone past the first round.

More MMA Knockout News

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, ONE Championship, and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News