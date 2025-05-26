MMA fighter winks at crowd before adding to incredible streak of first-round finishes
One surging MMA prospect was so confident that he was about to extend his winning streak that he decided to let the crowd know seconds beforehand.
Taking place on Saturday, May 24 as part of a huge few days of regional MMA during a rare off-weekend for the UFC, Sweden’s Fight Club Rush returned with FCR 24 at the Baltiska Hallen in Malmo, Sweden.
Headlined by a featherweight title fight that saw Baysangur Makaev defeat Levan Kitadze via unanimous decision, the main card for FCR 24 also featured a 149-pound catchweight contest between Norway’s Jon Furuheim and Brazil’s Robson Lima.
READ MORE: MMA prospect joins KO of the Year conversation with 10-second spinning wheel kick
Jon Furuheim Winks At Crowd Before Securing Submission
Scheduled just before the FCR 24 co-main event between Christopher Bajo and Ali Isajew, the matchup between Furuheim and Lima saw both men enter the cage on very different trajectories.
Lima came into the night looking to get back into the win column after being stopped in his first two outings of 2025, while Furuheim had impressively rebounded from his first career loss in 2023 with a five-fight win streak where he’d stopped every one of his opponents inside the first frame.
Both men were making their promotional debuts for FCR, and Furuheim ended up extending his incredible run of first-round finishes when he caught Lima in an anaconda choke just over halfway through the opening round.
Anaconda chokes are already a fairly rare submission in MMA, but “Wonderboy” added a little extra flair to the finish by winking at the crowd several times before he sat into the choke and forced a tap from the Brazilian.
READ MORE: Paddy Pimblett offers grim outlook for Tom Aspinall entering targeted Jon Jones fight
The win brought Furuheim’s pro record to 9-1 after he also put together an impressive 10-2 amateur career, and of the Norwegian’s ten pro fights only two of those outings have gone past the first round.
More MMA Knockout News
- Charles Oliveira could send UFC community into shambles over Ilia Topuria fight
- UFC analyst shares why promotion passed on 'stock' dropper to fight Ilia Topuria
- Jon Anik drops UFC lightweight contender's reaction to Ilia Topuria-Charles Oliveira
- 27-fight veteran teases 'nightmare' matchup against ex-UFC champ
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, ONE Championship, and MMA.