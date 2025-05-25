MMA Knockout

27-fight veteran teases 'nightmare' matchup against ex-UFC champ

"New Mansa" could see himself challenge for the UFC welterweight strap opposite a future Hall of Famer who recently switched divisions.

Zain Bando

Dec 14, 2024; Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES; Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Colby Covington (red gloves) at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 14, 2024; Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES; Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Colby Covington (red gloves) at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With Islam Makhachev officially moving up to welterweight to try and win a second UFC title following a nearly 30-month stint as the UFC Lightweight Champion, it opens the door for new matchups to take shape. Fights, more specifically, that weren't possible before the weight-class switch for the near-perfect Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev's Move To Welterweight Changes UFC Landscape

Islam Makhachev moved up to welterweigh
Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) leaves the octagon after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Although much has to transpire before Makhachev fights the bulk of top contenders at 170 pounds, one name has already thrown his hat in the ring as a possible future title challenger: Joaquin Buckley.

Since Buckley fully transitioned to welterweight, he has been on a tear. A six-fight unbeaten streak has catapulted the St. Louis native to top contender status. His next goal is to beat former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta next month, hoping to send a message to the rest of the division.

Ultimately, Buckley told Parry Punch his goal still remains to continue to display exciting performances with the hope of catching Makhachev's attention.

Buckley acknowledged Jack Della Maddalena as a worthy welterweight champion but countered by declaring his knockout power is something Makhachev has never seen before.

"Even though Islam and I have never had a connection, I'll tell you right now, he's going to know a lot about me if we ever get booked to fight," Buckley said.

Buckley said there are various examples of fighters who just didn't pull the trigger against Makhachev in the ways Buckley sees a hypothetical fight playing out.

READ MORE: Ilia Topuria tears into Islam Makhachev over welterweight plans

Joaquin Buckley Calls For a Title Shot

Buckley is ready to beat Usman
Dec 13, 2024; Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES; Joaquin Buckley during weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"The people he has struggled with and the people that have shown a couple of holes in his game," Buckley continued. "I'm going to be his worst nightmare, not JDM. JDM has a lot of holes that Islam can exploit."

Buckley said the MMA community isn't prepared for what he's about to showcase next.

"But with me, and what I did to Colby, and what I'm going to do to Kamaru Usman, Islam, it's going to be in his head," Buckley said. "Even Khabib is probably going to tell him maybe moving up ain't a good idea. I bet you, but I'm hunting for that. I want that pound-for-pound."

Getting to pound-for-pound status would require beating Makhachev, something only one man, Adriano Martins, has ever done.

For now, Buckley has an opportunity to back up his words. If he will is anyone's guess.

