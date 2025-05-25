MMA Knockout

Paddy Pimblett offers grim outlook for Tom Aspinall entering targeted Jon Jones fight

"The Baddy" shared his prediction for the unconfirmed UFC blockbuster.

Zain Bando

Mar 22, 2025; London, England, United Kingdom; Paddy Pimblett, UFC Lightweight fighter, watches as Jai Herbert (red gloves) fights against Chris Padilla (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images / Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

If Jon Jones does fight Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett can't wait to see it.

The UFC lightweight contender, much like the rest of the MMA community, is eagerly anticipating the fight. When, where and if it will happen remains in limbo as it draws closer.

Although Pimblett is close with Aspinall personally and expects a competitive, high-octane fight, it's Jones' fight to lose.

Simply put, according to Pimblett, Aspinall has to be perfect.

Jones-Aspinall Is Unconfirmed

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) reacts after defeating Stipe Miocic (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“I love Aspinall, lad. He’s my mate and all, but I can just never pick against Jon Jones,” Pimblett told UFC Europe's social pages. "We’ve never seen him get beat. I think now if anyone’s going to beat him it is Aspinall. Aspinall could just knock him out and come out with his hands and knock him clean out. I just never picked against Jon Jones. I’ve been watching Jon Jones since he became champ."

Jones wins for a simple, yet important reason Pimblett added.

“It’s just the way he game plans. He finds a way to beat someone and he works on that exact thing. If anyone’s going to beat him, it’s Aspinall.”

There appears to be no movement whether the fight happens or not. Despite UFC CEO Dana White continuing to claim it will, there have been no new updates regarding the essentials. However, White previously stated the fight's importance to the UFC.

"He is not afraid to fight Tom Aspinall," White said of Jones in December of last year. "He will fight Tom Aspinall, and it will be the biggest fight in UFC history."

White again stood firm during the UFC Kansas City post-fight presser, echoing a similar statement.

"I've said it many times that that's the fight we want to make this year," White said.

Hopefully more clarity comes soon so the MMA news cycle can finally move forward.

Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout

