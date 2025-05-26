MMA prospect joins KO of the Year conversation with 10-second spinning wheel kick
A 25-year-old Russian MMA fighter may have scored the best knockout of 2025 in just his second professional fight.
We’re only just over halfway through 2025 so far, but combat sports fans are always eager to start looking ahead to various end of the year awards such as Fight of the Year, Fighter of the Year, and perhaps the most-coveted honor of Knockout of the Year.
There was still plenty of regional MMA action going on this weekend even with no major UFC card. While Road to UFC, LFA, CFFC, and Fury FC have all understandably dominated the attention of fans, it was a lower-profile MMA event in Russia that produced one of the most devastating finishes of 2025.
READ MORE: Alexander Volkov scolds UFC for showing ‘excessive loyalty’ to Jon Jones
Shukhrat Mirovazov Walks Off After Jaw-Dropping KO
Organized by Union of Mixed Martial Arts and taking place in Voronezh, Russia, Day 2 of the Alexander Serdyukov Memorial 2025 featured a 14-fight card made up largely of amateur fights before the night closed out with a pair of professional featherweight and flyweight bouts.
The featherweight fight was the event’s penultimate matchup and featured Russia’s Shukhrat Mirovazov taking on Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Chorchiev, with both men entering the night after scoring wins in their respective pro debuts.
Mirovazov bested the previously-undefeated Rinat Mingazov via decision in his first pro bout back in February, and in his sophomore outing the Russian featherweight only needed ten seconds to flatten Chorchiev with a picture-perfect spinning wheel kick (clip courtesy of @FdrNphw).
The 25-year-old knew Chorchiev was finished the moment the kick connected, leaving Mirovazov to calmly walk off as his opponent hit the cage and the referee quickly ran in to attend to him.
READ MORE: Paddy Pimblett offers grim outlook for Tom Aspinall entering targeted Jon Jones fight
The Knockout of the Year candidate will immediately put Mirovazov on the radar of countless combat sports fans, and his pro record now stands at 2-0 after he previously sharpened his skills during a lengthy 19-fight amateur career from 2019 to 2024.
More MMA Knockout News
- Charles Oliveira could send UFC community into shambles over Ilia Topuria fight
- UFC analyst shares why promotion passed on 'stock' dropper to fight Ilia Topuria
- Jon Anik drops UFC lightweight contender's reaction to Ilia Topuria-Charles Oliveira
- 27-fight veteran teases 'nightmare' matchup against ex-UFC champ
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, ONE Championship, and MMA.