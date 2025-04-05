UFC Stream: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy UFC Fight Night [FREE]
UFC Vegas 105 is here, and one of featherweight's top prospects gets a stiff test.
Britain's Lerone Murphy has not tasted defeat in his 16-fight MMA career. 'The Miracle' rides an eight-fight UFC unbeaten streak into this weekend's main event, where he faces off against perpetual nightmare matchup Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 105.
Emmett is known for being a lights-out fighter, and despite being 40 years old, he's still able to find the finish. In his last performance, Emmett knocked out Bryce Mitchell in the very first round, and he'll be looking to replicate this success against Murphy.
UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy full card picks & predictions
UFC Vegas 105 full card
UFC Vegas 105 had two late-notice changes. Kennedy Nzechukwu withdrew and is replaced by Uran Satybaldiev, and Davey Grant vs. Daniel Santos is cancelled over medical issues for Santos.
The event proceeds with 12 fights, scheduled for 6 pm ET start time.
- Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy; FW
- Joanderson Brito vs. Pat Sabatini; FW
- Cortavious Romious vs. Chang Ho Lee; BW
- Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Martin Buday; HW
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Brad Tavares; MW
- Robert Valentin vs. Torrez Finney; MW
- Luis Gurule vs. Ode Osbourne; FLW
- Dione Barbosa vs. Diana Belbita; FLW
- Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza; WW
- Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcao; BW
- Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar; SW
- Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes; SW
UFC Vegas 105 stream
You can watch the UFC Vegas 105 companion stream courtesy of the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel. Hall of famer Jens Pulver will be reacting to the fights.
