Renato Moicano Demands Lightweight Grudge Match from Dana White in UFC 311 Aftermath
Things are heating up again between Renato Moicano and a bitter lightweight rival following his main event loss at UFC 311.
Moicano Trades Words With Paddy Pimblett Post-UFC 311
Originally scheduled to try and extend his four-fight win streak against #9-ranked Beneil Dariush on the UFC 311 main card, Moicano jumped at the chance to step in and challenge UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev on short notice after Arman Tsarukyan withdrew from their matchup on weigh-in day.
Paddy Pimblett Rips Renato Moicano for Islam Makhachev Tap at UFC 311: ‘Go to Sleep'
“Money” came up short in his unexpected title shot and faced immediate criticism from Pimblett for tapping to Makhachev’s first-round D’arce choke rather than go unconscious, and on the Monday after the event Moicano absolutely went off on his fellow lightweight contender to open a heated exchange online.
"Paddy pimblitch is talking s***! Let me tell you something you gonna tap if we fight! You never got a short notice fight in your life imagine one day notice!"
"I'm not talking s*** Renato I'm talking facts. u tapped after like 2 seconds like a b****. only chance you'll ever get to be a @ufc world champ & u quit like an absolute sausage! I'd make u quit just like Islam did you"
Moicano Proposes Pimblett Fight to UFC CEO Dana White
The lightweight rivals didn’t stop after their initial salvo, as Moicano was quick to allude to Pimblett’s controversial decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 that many fans and fighters felt should have gone the other way.
Dustin Poirier Shuts Down Lightweight Rival for Post-UFC 311 Jab at Arman Tsarukyan
"Take it easy bruddah the judges not gonna help you this time!"
"I won't need judges for you they'll have the night off if we fight. just make sure you don't tap when I choke u"
The bad blood between Moicano and Pimblett dates back to long before “Money” stepped in to face Makhachev at UFC 311, and after having his win streak snapped in a fight where he took relatively little damage “Money” called on Dana White to finally set up the lightweight grudge match.
‘Rough Night,’ Khabib Speaks Out after Umar Nurmagomedov’s First Loss at UFC 311
"@danawhite just book this fight already"
Moicano presumably won’t fall out of his current #10 spot in the UFC lightweight rankings after being submitted by Makhachev, and with Pimblett currently sitting at #13 after starting his UFC career at 6-0 the stage may finally be set for the two men to settle things inside the Octagon.
