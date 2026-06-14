What Is Washington D.C. Weather For UFC White House Event Tonight?

UFC Freedom 250 goes down tonight from the South Lawn of the White House, as it’s the promotion’s first outdoor event in the United States to date.

The event has been built up for over a year, with the fights themselves having a shelf life of a few months. The main event sees Ilia Topuria fight Justin Gaethje for the UFC Lightweight Championship in a unification bout, while the co-headliner features former UFC two-division champion Alex Pereira challenging Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC Heavyweight Championship, plus five other fights to round out a seven-fight main card streaming live on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT (with no CBS simulcast).

The time, however, is tentative due to one unprecedented factor: the weather in Washington, D.C. The UFC primarily runs its business in climate-controlled arenas worldwide, making the event's outdoor element a critical factor in its success.

Even though the giant structure known as “The Claw” covers the Octagon, it can’t control the evening’s forecast. Over 4,000 invited guests will watch the event unfold in a makeshift outdoor arena, with another 85,000 people stationed across the street at The Ellipse with an eligible free ticket won through random drawing.

UFC Freedom 250 Weather Forecast

UFC

The promotion, including UFC CEO Dana White, has repeatedly said the event will move forward should the condition be strictly rain. However, the fights cannot proceed if there are lightning strikes in the area.

The UFC will likely have to proceed with caution, though. AccuWeather forecasts predict the feel-like temperature will be 102 degrees (with an actual temperature of 74 degrees) in the evening, along with an 80 percent chance of rain and a 55 percent chance of thunderstorms as the day continues.

The event marks Flag Day and celebrates Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, culminating in America 250 on the Fourth of July. In fact, the original event date was supposed to be the Fourth of July, but travel arrangements on Trump’s end led the White House to adjust the event’s plan.

Donald Trump's Significance To UFC, Dana White

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; UFC CEO Dana White (left) talks to President-elect Donald Trump ringside during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The UFC famously owes credit to Trump, as he allowed White to host the first few events at his casinos in Atlantic City beginning in Feb. 2001. White and Trump have since grown close, with White appearing at recent UFC events alongside him and at the Republican National Convention over the last decade or so.

Overall, it should be an unprecedented one-of-one spectacle with endless unpredictability to begin the UFC’s summer slate.

In a few hours, we’ll see how the event goes off.