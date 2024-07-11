PFL Mena 2 Free Live Stream Results, Full Card & Preview - MMA Streams
PFL is back in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the second instalment of their 'Mena' series, the PFL's Middle Eastern and North African talent funnel.
PFL Africa to Launch in 2025, Ex-UFC Champ Francis Ngannou Announced as Chairman
For those unfamiliar, the name 'Mena' means 'Middle East and North Africa', and the events make for great watching. The first event back in April featured some spectacular finishes, such as a head kick KO from Saudi Arabia's first female fighter, Hattan Alsaif, who returns for PFL Mena 2.
MMA Knockout will be here providing you with live results and updates for PFL Mena 2, beginning on Friday, July 12, at 11:30 am ET.
PFL Mena 2 Results
Prelims
Hadi Omar Al Hussaini vs. Ziad Ayman Kareem
Abbas Khan vs. Georges Eid
Abdullah Saleem vs. Omar Reguigui
Hatan Alsaif vs. Eman Baraka
Omar El Dafrawy vs. Anthony Zeidan
Ahmed Amir vs. Souhil Tairi
Main Card
Josh Togo vs. Mohsen Mohammadseifi
Badreddine Diani vs. Amir Fazli
J. Al-Silawi vs. Rayan Atmani
Mohammad Alaqraa vs. Youcef Ouabbas
M. Rashed Neda vs. Abdel Rahmane Driai
