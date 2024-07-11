PFL Mena 2 Free Live Stream Results, Full Card & Preview - MMA Streams

MMA Knockout

Live results for PFL Mena 2

Mathew Riddle

PFL

PFL is back in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the second instalment of their 'Mena' series, the PFL's Middle Eastern and North African talent funnel.

PFL Africa to Launch in 2025, Ex-UFC Champ Francis Ngannou Announced as Chairman

For those unfamiliar, the name 'Mena' means 'Middle East and North Africa', and the events make for great watching. The first event back in April featured some spectacular finishes, such as a head kick KO from Saudi Arabia's first female fighter, Hattan Alsaif, who returns for PFL Mena 2.

MMA Knockout will be here providing you with live results and updates for PFL Mena 2, beginning on Friday, July 12, at 11:30 am ET.

PFL Mena 2 Results

Prelims

Hadi Omar Al Hussaini vs. Ziad Ayman Kareem

Abbas Khan vs. Georges Eid

Abdullah Saleem vs. Omar Reguigui

Hatan Alsaif vs. Eman Baraka

Omar El Dafrawy vs. Anthony Zeidan

Ahmed Amir vs. Souhil Tairi

Main Card

Josh Togo vs. Mohsen Mohammadseifi

Badreddine Diani vs. Amir Fazli

J. Al-Silawi vs. Rayan Atmani

Mohammad Alaqraa vs. Youcef Ouabbas

M. Rashed Neda vs. Abdel Rahmane Driai

Published
Mathew Riddle

MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist  and graphic designer. He joined MMAKO when it was first founded in 2023. Find his work on The Fight Fanatic & Heavy on UFC. He can be contacted on mr@thefightfanatic.com

