PFL Africa to Launch in 2025, Ex-UFC Champ Francis Ngannou Announced as Chairman
The PFL has taken another huge step in its plans for world expansion with the announcement that PFL Africa will officially launch next year.
Francis Ngannou Announced as PFL Africa Chairman
After rebranding from World Series of Fighting in 2017, PFL organized its first Regular Season tournament the following year and kicked off PFL Europe in 2023, which follows a similar format and allows tournament winners to earn a spot in the next Regular Season under the flagship PFL brand.
PFL MENA (Middle East and North Africa) held its first event earlier this year, and now the promotion has officially announced that its third full league format will kick off in 2025 with PFL Africa.
Per press release, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou will serve as Chairman for PFL Africa and Helios Sports & Entertainment Group will hold a stake in the promotion as an investor. Branded as “Africa’s most accessible sports league”, PFL Africa will launch in the second quarter of 2025.
Ngannou has yet to step into the PFL cage since he left the UFC to join the promotion last year, but a significant role in the then-rumored PFL Africa was reportedly one of the major factors that convinced “The Predator” to sign with the PFL.
“I am excited and honored to serve as Chairman of PFL Africa, a league that will shape the very foundation of African MMA,” Ngannou said in the official press release. "As we have seen there is a great wealth of talent in Africa just waiting to be given a global stage. I am so very proud to give back to my homeland and to provide great content to a region with such a passionate and diverse fanbase.”
The official announcement for PFL Africa is another huge move for the PFL as it continues to grow its scope and influence in the combat sports landscape, and fans can look forward to watching the start of the 2024 Playoffs next month when PFL 7 goes down in Nashville, TN.
