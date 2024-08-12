Popular WWE Monday Night Raw Faction Could be Undergoing Name Change (Report)
A top WWE faction on the Monday Night Raw brand could be undergoing a name change.
One of the top stables on WWE programming is The Judgment Day. There was a time when experts and fans didn't have high hopes for the group, but under the creative direction of Paul "Triple H" Levesque, we've seen Rhea Ripley explode in popularity. Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio have also benefited greatly from the faction.
Recently, The Judgment Day has undergone a major change with the addition of Liv Morgan and the ousting of Ripley and Priest. There may be another major alteration coming to the popular stable.
POPULAR WWE SMACKDOWN CHAMPION REPORTEDLY SIGNS NEW CONTRACT EXTENSION
WWE Changing The Judgment Day Name?
WrestleVotes reports that a name change is "likely" for The Judgment Day. The report notes that while the group will remain unchanged at its core, a rebrand is being planned given that two major stars are no longer a part of the faction.
It was also mentioned that the frontrunner for the name change is "Street Trash." This refers to an in-ring segment involving Damian Priest and Gunther prior to SummerSlam 2024. On an episode of WWE Raw, Gunther called Priest "Street Trash."
If plans for a new name stick, it'll be interesting to see how soon WWE pulls the trigger.
FORMER WWE SUPERSTAEAVES TNA WRESTLING WEEKS FOLLOWING SLAMMIVERSARY (REPORT)
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.