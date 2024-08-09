Popular WWE SmackDown Champion Reportedly Signs New Contract Extension
One top WWE superstar on the Friday Night SmackDown brand has reportedly inked a new deal with the company.
Free agency has been on fire in the wrestling industry this year, and WWE knows the importance of keeping its biggest stars. The company didn't even let WWE United States Champion LA Knight test the market because they have reportedly signed him to a new deal.
"The Megastar" is sticking around for the foreseeable future.
WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW: SUMMERSLAM 2024 FALLOUT, ROAD TO BASH IN BERLIN
LA Knight Signs Contract Extension with WWE
A new report from Fightful reveals that LA Knight has put pen to paper for a new contract with WWE. The news comes following the biggest win in Knight's WWE run. He defeated Logan Paul to capture the WWE United States Championship.
Knight's popularity has grown immensely ever since WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, dropped the "Max Dupri" gimmick that was the creation of Vince McMahon's regime. He has become a fixture in the upper mid-card and main event scene, and figures to keep his spot for years to come.
We'll keep you posted with more updates on contracts within the wrestling world, as well as who is making moves and who will stay put.
FORMER WWE SUPERSTAEAVES TNA WRESTLING WEEKS FOLLOWING SLAMMIVERSARY (REPORT)
Read More WWE & AEW News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.